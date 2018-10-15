Log in
OPTISCAN IMAGING LIMITED
Optiscan Imaging : Congratulations to the Winners of the Optiscan Light Microscopy Australia Imaging Competition for 2018

10/15/2018 | 12:38am CEST

October 15, 2018

Congratulations to the winners of the Optiscan Light Microscopy Australia Imaging Competition for 2018

First Prize: Jack Galbraith (University of Queensland)
Second Prize: Arthur Chien (Microscopy Unit, Macquarie University)
Movie/Animation Prize: Imala Alwis (Heart Research Institute, Charles Perkins Centre, University of Sydney)

Photo: A/Prof Louise Cole (Director of Microbial Imaging Facility at University of Technology Sydney), Dr Arthur Chien (Microscopy Unit, Macquarie University), Imala Alwis BSc, MS (Heart Research Institute, University of Sydney), Darren Lurie ( Optiscan Imaging Ltd), Trevor Hinwood (Hin Sci Pty Ltd)

Photo By: Kalev Mawvali - Light Microscopy Australia (LMA)

Disclaimer

Optiscan Imaging Limited published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2018 22:37:07 UTC
