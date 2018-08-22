Optiva : Exclusive Event for Telcos “Optiva Insiders @ Google Cloud Next ‘18” to be Held in Tokyo and London

TORONTO, August 22, 2018 /CNW/ - Optiva Inc.(TSX: OPT), an innovative software provider of mission-critical, cloud-native, monetization solutions to leading communication service providers (CSPs) globally,today announced it will host Optiva Insiders @ Google Cloud Next '18events at Google's Tokyo and London offices.

The events, which will focus on the power of the cloud and its value for monetization solutions, will take place in Tokyo on September 18, 2018, and London on October 9, 2018. BSS, cloud and Kubernetes experts will present topics on speed, scale, savings and security. Telco executives will have the unique opportunity to engage one-on-one in collaborative business and technical discussions with Google and Optiva executives.

At a recent Optiva Insiders event in San Francisco, attendee reactions werepositive and received with comments, such as 'This is the future of BSS.'

Following the San Francisco event, Optiva CEO Danielle Royston spoke at Google Cloud Next '18 to a standing room only audience regarding 'Optiva Lessons Learned: Replacing Oracle with Cloud Spanner.'Royston and the product manager for Google Cloud Spanner Deepti Srivastavaalso joined the live broadcast of SiliconANGLE theCUBEto discuss the topic and how cloud-native technology is revolutionizing databases and will do so for telecom as well.

'We want our customers to have an advantage over their competitors, so we're equipping them with the most advanced technologies,' said Danielle Royston, CEO of Optiva. 'Cloud has disrupted most industries, and it is only a matter of time before it disrupts telco. We believe the time for cloud-native applications is now. Prepared, forward-thinking CSPs that adopt these technologies early will win.'

Optiva invites telco CTOs to join them at the Optiva Insiders @ Google Cloud Next '18Tokyo and London eventsto discover BSS solutions leveraged with cutting-edge cloud technology to elevate their performance and results.

About Optiva Inc.:

Optiva Inc. is leading the telco industry and its innovative customers around the world by offering next-generation software solutions to help them leverage today's digital technologies. Our portfolio of monetization products enables real-time billing, charging, policy management and user experience that are critical to our customers' growth and performance. When deployed in the cloud, Optiva™ solutions deliver the most impact for the best value. Our vision, market knowledge, analytical insights and unparalleled Customer Success Program ensure our customers are equipped to achieve their strategic business goals today and into the future. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc., can be found on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: OPT). For more information, please go to www.optiva.com.

