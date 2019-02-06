CDB Life Sciences Introduces Wholly Owned Subsidiary LBC Bioscience

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CBD Life Sciences Inc. (“Company”) (OTC: OCSYD) is pleased to introduce our wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. and its cannabidiol based product line.



LBC Bioscience Inc. (“LBC”), founded in August 2015 by Lisa A. Nelson, has developed a high-quality line of organic cannabidiol based supplements and wellness products. Current product sales consist of CBD based pain relief creams, massage oils, anti-anxiety and sleeping aids along with a line of pet products. In addition, LBC is developing a full line of skincare and anti-aging products.

What is CBD?

Cannabidiol (“CBD”) is a non-psychoactive compound extracted from the cannabis plant. The non-intoxicating marijuana extract is being credited with helping treat a host of medical problems, everything from epileptic seizures, anxiety, inflammation and sleeplessness. CBD continues to surge in popularity and is now gaining mainstream recognition. There are four typical ways to introduce the benefits of CBD into the human system: inhalation through vaporizers; topically through creams, soaps, shampoos and lotions; sublingually through oils, tinctures and concentrates; and by ingestion via pills and gummies.

The CBD Market

According to the most recent estimate from cannabis industry analysts the Brightfield Group, the CBD market could reach $22 billion by 2022. LBC is positioning to become a leader in the CBD space by offering a comprehensive high-quality product line to the retail CBD market, with the ability to white label their products for wholesalers.

The LBC Product Line

LBC currently offers the following products for sale on its website at www.lbcbioscienceinc.com :

CBD Rich Hemp Oil Drops - helps with acne, arthritis, anxiety, chronic pain, depression, pain relief and more

CBD Hemp Oil Anxiety E Liquid - specially formulated to help reduce anxiety

CBD Hemp Oil Sleep E Liquid - specially formulated to help fall asleep

CBD Vitamin B12 Drops – formulated to increase energy and absorption

CBD Biotin Drops - promotes healthy skin, hair and nails

CBD Garcinia Cambogia Drops - helps suppress appetite, supports weight loss and helps break down fat

CBD Terpenes & Tinctures - helps with acne, arthritis, anxiety, chronic pain, depression, pain relief and more

CBD Gummy Bears – take for pain relief, anti-inflammatory, stress and anxiety relief

CBD Pain Relief Cream - used for treatment of minor muscle and joint pain

CBD Freeze Pain Cold Rub Therapy - topical analgesic blended with raw CBD to soothe minor aches and pains

CBD Pet Supplement Drops - helps with arthritis and digestive issues

CBD Pet Treats - helps with arthritis, stress, and digestive issues

Pain Cream for Pets – topical solution for arthritis and acute elements like strains or torn ligaments

About CBD Life Sciences Inc.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is a publicly traded company having its common shares quoted on the OTC Markets under the symbol ‘OCSYD’. The Company’s main focus is to identify, evaluate and acquire undervalued opportunities with the objective of increasing shareholder value. The acquisition of LBC Bioscience Inc. is the first in the CBD space and the company is actively searching for additional opportunities within this emerging sector.

About LBC Bioscience Inc.

LBC Bioscience Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CBD Life Sciences Inc. LBC is developing and marketing a line of cannabidiol based organic products such as hemp drops, massage oils, recovery pain relief creams, anxiety and sleep solutions, supplements, edibles, and a full line of pet products. In addition, LBC is in the process of developing an anti-aging skin product line. LBC’s products can be viewed and purchased on the company’s website at www.lbcbioscienceinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See Optium Cyber Systems, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





