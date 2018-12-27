Log in
OPUS BANK (OPB)

OPUS BANK (OPB)
12/26 10:00:00 pm
18.94 USD   +5.46%
Opus Bank : Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

12/27/2018 | 01:01pm CET

Opus Bank (“Opus”) (NASDAQ: OPB) announced today that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 before the market opens on Monday, January 28, 2019 and that it will host a discussion of its financial results and performance at 8:00 a.m. PT the same day.

Analysts, investors, and the general public may listen to a discussion of Opus’ fourth quarter and annual performance and participate in the question/answer session by using the phone number listed below or through a live webcast of the conference available through a link on the investor relations page of Opus’ website at: http://investor.opusbank.com/event. The webcast will include a slide presentation, enabling conference participants to experience the discussion with greater impact. It is recommended that participants dial into the conference call or log into the webcast approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.

Conference Call Details:

 
Date: Monday, January 28, 2019
Time: 8:00 a.m. PT (11:00 a.m. ET)
 
Phone Number: (855) 265-3237
Conference Id: 1468516
Webcast URL:

http://investor.opusbank.com/event

Replay Information: For those who are not able to listen to the call, an archive of the call will be available beginning approximately two hours following the completion of the call. To listen to the call replay, dial (855) 859-2056, or for international callers dial (404) 537-3406. The access code for either replay number is 1468516. The call replay will be available through February 28, 2019.

Connect with Opus Bank

OpusBank.comLinkedInTwitterYouTubeFacebook

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank is an FDIC insured California-chartered commercial bank with $7.4 billion of total assets, $5.2 billion of total loans, and $6.1 billion in total deposits as of September 30, 2018. Opus Bank provides superior ideas and solutions, and banking products to its clients through its Retail Bank, Commercial Bank, and Merchant Bank. Opus Bank offers a suite of treasury and cash management and depository solutions and a wide range of loan products, including commercial, healthcare, media and entertainment, corporate finance, multifamily residential, commercial real estate and structured finance, and is an SBA preferred lender. Opus Bank offers commercial escrow services and facilitates 1031 Exchange transactions through its Escrow and Exchange divisions. Opus Bank provides clients with financial and advisory services related to raising equity capital, targeted acquisition and divestiture strategies, general mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financing, balance sheet restructuring, valuation, strategy and performance improvement through its Merchant Banking division and its broker-dealer subsidiary, Opus Financial Partners, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Opus Bank’s alternative asset IRA custodian subsidiary has approximately $14 billion of custodial assets and approximately 49,000 client accounts, which are comprised of self-directed investors, financial institutions, capital raisers and financial advisors. Opus Bank operates 47 banking offices, including 28 in California, 16 in the Seattle/Puget Sound region in Washington, two in the Phoenix metropolitan area of Arizona and one in Portland, Oregon. Opus Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. For additional information about Opus Bank, please visit our website: www.opusbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may include forward-looking statements related to Opus’ plans, beliefs and goals, which involve certain risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intend” or “expect” or variations thereon or similar terminology. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and Opus undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2018
