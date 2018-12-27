Opus Bank : Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

Opus
Bank (“Opus”) (NASDAQ: OPB) announced today that it will report its
financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31,
2018 before the market opens on Monday, January 28, 2019 and that it
will host a discussion of its financial results and performance at 8:00
a.m. PT the same day.
Analysts, investors, and the general public may listen to a discussion
of Opus’ fourth quarter and annual performance and participate in the
question/answer session by using the phone number listed below or
through a live webcast of the conference available through a link on the
investor relations page of Opus’ website at: http://investor.opusbank.com/event.
The webcast will include a slide presentation, enabling conference
participants to experience the discussion with greater impact. It is
recommended that participants dial into the conference call or log into
the webcast approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.
|
Conference Call Details:
|
|
|
Date:
|
|
Monday, January 28, 2019
|
Time:
|
|
8:00 a.m. PT (11:00 a.m. ET)
|
|
Phone Number:
|
|
(855) 265-3237
|
Conference Id:
|
|
1468516
|
Webcast URL:
|
|
http://investor.opusbank.com/event
Replay Information: For those who are not able to listen to the call, an
archive of the call will be available beginning approximately two hours
following the completion of the call. To listen to the call replay, dial
(855) 859-2056, or for international callers dial (404) 537-3406. The
access code for either replay number is 1468516. The call replay will be
available through February 28, 2019.
About Opus Bank
Opus Bank is an FDIC insured California-chartered commercial bank with
$7.4 billion of total assets, $5.2 billion of total loans, and $6.1
billion in total deposits as of September 30, 2018. Opus Bank provides
superior ideas and solutions, and banking products to its clients
through its Retail Bank, Commercial Bank, and Merchant Bank. Opus Bank
offers a suite of treasury and cash management and depository solutions
and a wide range of loan products, including commercial, healthcare,
media and entertainment, corporate finance, multifamily residential,
commercial real estate and structured finance, and is an SBA preferred
lender. Opus Bank offers commercial escrow services and facilitates 1031
Exchange transactions through its Escrow and Exchange divisions. Opus
Bank provides clients with financial and advisory services related to
raising equity capital, targeted acquisition and divestiture strategies,
general mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financing, balance
sheet restructuring, valuation, strategy and performance improvement
through its Merchant Banking division and its broker-dealer subsidiary,
Opus Financial Partners, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Opus Bank’s alternative
asset IRA custodian subsidiary has approximately $14 billion of
custodial assets and approximately 49,000 client accounts, which are
comprised of self-directed investors, financial institutions, capital
raisers and financial advisors. Opus Bank operates 47 banking offices,
including 28 in California, 16 in the Seattle/Puget Sound region in
Washington, two in the Phoenix metropolitan area of Arizona and one in
Portland, Oregon. Opus Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. For additional
information about Opus Bank, please visit our website: www.opusbank.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release may include forward-looking statements related to Opus’
plans, beliefs and goals, which involve certain risks, and uncertainties
that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the
forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information presented in
this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and actual
events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the
forward-looking information contained in this press release.
Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of
forward-looking terminology such as “intend” or “expect” or variations
thereon or similar terminology. All such statements speak only as of the
date made, and Opus undertakes no obligation to update or revise
publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
