Opus Bank : PENSCO Names David Foxhoven Vice President - Head of Operations

PENSCO Trust Company (“PENSCO”) announced today that David Foxhoven, a
seasoned operations veteran with over 25 years of financial services
experience, has joined PENSCO as Vice President - Head of Operations.
PENSCO Trust Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Opus Bank (“Opus”)
(NASDAQ: OPB), is a leading alternative asset IRA custodian with $14
billion in assets under custody and nearly three decades of expertise
providing custodian services for self-directed individual retirement
accounts, qualified plans, and other self-directed accounts that are
invested in alternative assets, including private equity, real estate,
notes, cash, and other non-exchange traded assets.
Curtis Glovier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PENSCO, stated,
“We are proud to have David join PENSCO to lead our Operations team.
David’s varied and accomplished operations background makes him an
outstanding addition to our team. He brings to PENSCO not only years of
experience in financial services operations, but also deep experience in
technology with a focus on operational excellence and the client
experience.”
David Foxhoven, Vice President - Head of Operations, commented “What
really attracted me to PENSCO was its reputation among top-shelf
broker-dealers as well as PENSCO’s commitment to transforming the
industry with its award-winning Alt-Nav technology that makes it easy to
invest in alternative assets using retirement dollars. The technology
also streamlines the work of the Operations groups I oversee and related
areas, including Investment Review & Maintenance, Institutional and
Retail Client Services, Sales Support, Business Development, and
Business Analytics.” Mr. Foxhoven added, “I look forward to contributing
to the continued transformation of this industry.”
Mr. Foxhoven joins PENSCO most recently from SRS Acquiom, where from
2016 he served as Executive Vice President, Chief Operations &
Technology Officer. While at SRS Acquiom, Mr. Foxhoven was responsible
for the firm’s Operations, Technology, Project Management Office, and
Product teams. From 2014 to 2016, Mr. Foxhoven served as Executive Vice
President, Head of Technology and Operations with ProShare Advisors,
LLC, where he was responsible for leading and directing the firm’s
client services, operations, and information technology teams. From 2010
to 2013, Mr. Foxhoven served as Senior Vice President, Head of Denver
Operations for Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., where he was responsible
for the firm’s middle office operations. From 1996 to 2010, Mr. Foxhoven
served with Oppenheimer Funds, joining as Manager, Banking Operations
and rising to the role of Senior Vice President responsible for the Fund
Accounting and Administration, Investment / Fund Operations, and
Monetary Control departments. Mr. Foxhoven began his career in 1991 with
Merrill Lynch. Mr. Foxhoven holds a Bachelor of Science degree in
Business Administration from the University of Nebraska, Kearney and a
Master of Business Administration from Regis University in Denver,
Colorado.
Connect with PENSCO Trust Company
PENSCO.com
| LinkedIn
| Twitter
| PENSCO
Blog
About PENSCO Trust Company
PENSCO Trust Company has been
helping investors use their retirement account funds to invest in real
estate, private equity and other non-exchange traded assets since 1989.
As the trusted custodian of $14.0 billion in assets and more than 50,000
client accounts, PENSCO works with financial institutions, capital
raisers and financial advisors, as well as self-directed investors who
typically have a point of view about alternative investments based on
their own knowledge or expertise and want to put their tax-advantaged
retirement dollars to work in these opportunities. To learn more, visit www.pensco.com.
Connect with Opus Bank
OpusBank.com
│ LinkedIn
│ Twitter
│ YouTube
│ Facebook
About Opus Bank
Opus Bank is an FDIC insured
California-chartered commercial bank with $7.2 billion of total assets,
$5.1 billion of total loans, and $5.9 billion in total deposits as of
June 30, 2018. Opus Bank provides superior ideas and solutions, and
banking products to its clients through its Retail Bank, Commercial
Bank, and Merchant Bank. Opus Bank offers a suite of treasury and cash
management and depository solutions and a wide range of loan products,
including commercial, healthcare, media and entertainment, corporate
finance, multifamily residential, commercial real estate and structured
finance, and is an SBA preferred lender. Opus Bank offers commercial
escrow services and facilitates 1031 Exchange transactions through its
Escrow and Exchange divisions. Opus Bank provides clients with financial
and advisory services related to raising equity capital, targeted
acquisition and divestiture strategies, general mergers and
acquisitions, debt and equity financing, balance sheet restructuring,
valuation, strategy and performance improvement through its Merchant
Banking division and its broker-dealer subsidiary, Opus Financial
Partners, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Opus Bank’s alternative asset IRA
custodian subsidiary has $14 billion of custodial assets and over 50,000
client accounts, which are comprised of self-directed investors,
financial institutions, capital raisers and financial advisors. Opus
Bank operates 48 banking offices, including 29 in California, 16 in the
Seattle/Puget Sound region in Washington, two in the Phoenix
metropolitan area of Arizona and one in Portland, Oregon. Opus Bank is
an Equal Housing Lender. For additional information about Opus Bank,
please visit our website: www.opusbank.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release may include
forward-looking statements related to Opus’ plans, beliefs and goals,
which involve certain risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual
results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking
statements. The forward-looking information presented in this press
release is not a guarantee of future events, and actual events may
differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking
information contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements
generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology
such as “intend” or “expect” or variations thereon or similar
terminology. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and
Opus undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005206/en/