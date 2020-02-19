Opus Bank : SEC Filing - ABS-15G

Log in
02/19/2020
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM ABS-15G

ASSET-BACKED SECURITIZER
REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15G
OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934


Check the appropriate box to indicate the filing obligation to which this form is intended to satisfy:

[X]
Rule 15Ga-1 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.15Ga-1) for the reporting period January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019.

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 19, 2020

Commission File Number of securitizer: 025-03178

Central Index Key Number of securitizer: 0001697463

Kevin Thompson - 949.250.9800
(Name and telephone number, including area code,
of the person to contact in connection with this filing)

Indicate by check mark whether the securitizer has no activity to report for the initial period pursuant to Rule 15Ga-1(c)(1): [_]

Indicate by check mark whether the securitizer has no activity to report for the quarterly period pursuant to Rule 15Ga-1(c)(2)(i): [_]

Indicate by check mark whether the securitizer has no activity to report for the annual period pursuant to Rule 15Ga-1(c)(2)(ii): [X]

[_] Rule 15Ga-2 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.15Ga-2).

Central Index Key Number of depositor: ___________


(Exact name of issuing entity as specified in its charter)

Central Index Key Number of issuing entity: ___________

Central Index Key Number of underwriter (if applicable): ___________


(Name and telephone number, including area code,
of the person to contact in connection with this filing)

INFORMATION TO BE INCLUDED IN THE REPORT

PART I: REPRESENTATION AND WARRANTY INFORMATION

Item 1.02 Periodic Filing of Rule 15Ga-1 Representations and Warranties Disclosure

The securitizer has no activity to report.

Explanatory Note:

We have provided all the information required by Rule 15Ga-1 and this Form ABS-15G that can be acquired without unreasonable effort or expense by, among other things, (i) identifying asset-backed securities transactions within the scope of Rule 15Ga-1 for which we are a securitizer ('Covered Transactions'), (ii) reviewing our records for demands for repurchase or replacement of pool assets in Covered Transactions for breaches of representations or warranties concerning those pool assets ('Reportable Information'), (iii) identifying the parties in Covered Transactions that have a contractual obligation to enforce any repurchase obligations of the party or parties making those representations or warranties based on our records ('Demand Entities'), and (iv) requesting from Demand Entities (or confirming that Demand Entities are required to deliver) all Reportable Information within their respective possession.

PART II: FINDINGS AND CONCLUSIONS OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE REPORTS

N/A

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the reporting entity has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: February 19, 2020
OPUS BANK
(Securitizer)
By: /s/ Kevin Thompson
Name: Kevin Thompson
Title: E.V.P. - Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

Disclaimer

Opus Bank published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 19:10:06 UTC
