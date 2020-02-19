Opus Bank : SEC Filing - ABS-15G

UNITED STATES

[X]

Rule 15Ga-1 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.15Ga-1) for the reporting period January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019.





Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 19, 2020





Commission File Number of securitizer: 025-03178





Central Index Key Number of securitizer: 0001697463





Kevin Thompson - 949.250.9800

Indicate by check mark whether the securitizer has no activity to report for the initial period pursuant to Rule 15Ga-1(c)(1): [_]







Indicate by check mark whether the securitizer has no activity to report for the quarterly period pursuant to Rule 15Ga-1(c)(2)(i): [_]







Indicate by check mark whether the securitizer has no activity to report for the annual period pursuant to Rule 15Ga-1(c)(2)(ii): [X]







INFORMATION TO BE INCLUDED IN THE REPORT





Item 1.02 Periodic Filing of Rule 15Ga-1 Representations and Warranties Disclosure





The securitizer has no activity to report.





Explanatory Note:





We have provided all the information required by Rule 15Ga-1 and this Form ABS-15G that can be acquired without unreasonable effort or expense by, among other things, (i) identifying asset-backed securities transactions within the scope of Rule 15Ga-1 for which we are a securitizer ('Covered Transactions'), (ii) reviewing our records for demands for repurchase or replacement of pool assets in Covered Transactions for breaches of representations or warranties concerning those pool assets ('Reportable Information'), (iii) identifying the parties in Covered Transactions that have a contractual obligation to enforce any repurchase obligations of the party or parties making those representations or warranties based on our records ('Demand Entities'), and (iv) requesting from Demand Entities (or confirming that Demand Entities are required to deliver) all Reportable Information within their respective possession.





N/A





Date: February 19, 2020 OPUS BANK (Securitizer) By: /s/ Kevin Thompson

Name: Kevin Thompson Title: E.V.P. - Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer




