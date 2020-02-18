Log in
OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL)

OP8
Opus Group: Year-end Report 2019

02/18/2020 | 01:44am EST

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Report period October - December, 2019

  • Net sales in the quarter amounted to SEK 651 million (657), a 0.8% lower turnover compared with Q4 2018. In constant currencies and adjusted for acquisitions, the organic growth was -3.3%.
  • EBITDA amounted to SEK 103 million (132), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 15.8% (20.1).
  • EBITA amounted to SEK 40 million (90), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 6.1% (13.6).
  • Profit/loss for the quarter amounted to SEK -14 million (34) and includes unrealized net foreign exchange differences of SEK -9 million (13).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 84 million (117) and Free cash flow amounted to SEK 33 million (58).

Report period January - December, 2019

  • Net sales for the year amounted to SEK 2,691 million (2,497), a growth of 7.8%. In constant currencies and adjusted for acquisitions, the organic growth was 2.5%.
  • EBITDA amounted to SEK 608 million (504), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 22.6% (20.2).
  • EBITA amounted to SEK 342 million (358), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 12.7% (14.3). EBITA includes impairment of tangible assets and other costs of a total of SEK -27 million attributable to the canceled concession in Buenos Aires, Argentina. 
  • Profit/loss for the year amounted to SEK -38 million (-6) and includes refinancing costs of SEK -16 million and unrealized net foreign exchange differences of SEK -63 million (-66).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 446 million (323) and Free cash flow amounted to SEK 219 million (84).

Gothenburg, February 18, 2020
Opus Group AB (publ)  

This is information that Opus Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out herein, at 07:30 CET on February 18, 2020.

For additional information, please contact:
Lothar Geilen, CEO
Tel: +46-31-748-34-00
E-mail: lothar.geilen@opus.se

Helene Carlson
Director of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Tel: +46-765-25-84-93
E-mail: helene.carlson@opus.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/opus-group/r/year-end-report-2019,c3036032

The following files are available for download:

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opus-group-year-end-report-2019-301006394.html

SOURCE Opus Group


© PRNewswire 2020
