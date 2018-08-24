Brower Piven Encourages Shareholders Who Have Losses in Excess of $100,000 from Investment in Oracle Corporation to Contact Brower Piven before the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit

The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional
Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in
the United States District Court for the Northern District of California
on behalf of purchasers of Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) (“Oracle” or
the “Company”) securities during the period between May 10, 2017 and
March 19, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors who wish to
become proactively involved in the litigation have until October 9, 2018
to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.
If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must
apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The
lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important
decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the
action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants
claiming the largest loss from investment in Oracle securities during
the Class Period. Members of the class will be represented by the lead
plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No class has yet
been certified in the above action.
The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934 by virtue of the defendants’ failure to disclose
during the Class Period that the growth in Oracle’s cloud revenues were
driven, at least in part, by improper, coercive sales practices, which
included threatening existing customers with “audits” of their use of
Oracle’s non-cloud software licenses and levying expensive penalties
against those customers unless the customers agreed to shift their
business to Oracle cloud programs, decreasing customer support for
certain Oracle on-premises or hardware systems, in an effort to drive
customers away from such systems and into cloud-based systems, and
strong-arming customers by threatening to dramatically raise the cost of
legacy database licenses if the customers choose another cloud provider.
According to the complaint, following a March 19, 2018 announcement that
cloud revenue growth had stagnated and forecasting significantly slower
sales growth for its cloud business than its competitors, the value of
Oracle shares declined significantly.
If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in
Oracle securities purchased on or after May 10, 2017 and held through
the revelation of negative information during and/or at the end of the
Class Period and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and your
ability to participate as a lead plaintiff, without cost or obligation
to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at hoffman@browerpiven.com
or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.
Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating
securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the
rights of shareholders since the 1980s. If you choose to retain counsel,
you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you,
or you may retain other counsel of your choice. You need take no action
at this time to be a member of the class.
