Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Oracle Corporation

National class action law firm Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the October
9, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class
action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Oracle Corporation
(“Oracle” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ORCL)
securities between May 10, 2017, and March 19, 2018, inclusive
(the “Class Period”). Oracle investors have until October 9,
2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to
participate.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Company made
false and misleading statements to the market regarding the Company’s
sales practices. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Oracle’s cloud
revenues were driven, at least in part, by improper, coercive sales
practices, which include: (1) threatening existing customers with
“audits” of their use of Oracle’s non-cloud software licenses and
levying expensive penalties against those customers, unless the
customers agreed to shift their business to Oracle cloud programs; (2)
decreasing customer support for certain Oracle on-premises or hardware
systems, in an effort to drive customers away from such systems and into
cloud-based systems; and (3) strong-arming customers by threatening to
dramatically raise the cost of legacy database licenses if the customers
choose another cloud provider.
If you purchased shares of Oracle during the Class Period you may move
the Court no later than October 9, 2018 to ask the Court to
appoint you as lead. To be a member of the Class you need not take any
action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no
action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn
more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this
announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters,
please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East,
Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at
888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone
number and number of shares purchased.
