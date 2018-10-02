Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Oracle Corporation

National class action law firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the October 9, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Oracle Corporation (“Oracle” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ORCL) securities between May 10, 2017, and March 19, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Oracle investors have until October 9, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Company made false and misleading statements to the market regarding the Company’s sales practices. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Oracle’s cloud revenues were driven, at least in part, by improper, coercive sales practices, which include: (1) threatening existing customers with “audits” of their use of Oracle’s non-cloud software licenses and levying expensive penalties against those customers, unless the customers agreed to shift their business to Oracle cloud programs; (2) decreasing customer support for certain Oracle on-premises or hardware systems, in an effort to drive customers away from such systems and into cloud-based systems; and (3) strong-arming customers by threatening to dramatically raise the cost of legacy database licenses if the customers choose another cloud provider.

If you purchased shares of Oracle during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than October 9, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead.

