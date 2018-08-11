IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Oracle Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The
Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm,
announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Oracle
Corporation (“Oracle” or “the Company”) (NYSE: ORCL)
for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
Investors who purchased the Company's shares between May 10, 2017, and
March 19, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to
contact the firm before October 9, 2018.
The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until
certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you
choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.
According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading
statements to the market. Oracle’s cloud revenues were driven in part by
coercive and improper sales tactics. Examples of these practices include
threatening clients with audits of non-cloud software usage if the
clients did not shift software to cloud computing options. Customer
support was also decreased for certain products in an effort to
encourage adoption of cloud-based alternatives. Oracle’s sales teams
would also threaten dramatic license cost increases if customers
utilized another cloud computing provider. These tactics upset customers
to the extent that some did not renew certain software licenses, or
terminated business relationships with Oracle altogether. When the
market learned the truth about Oracle’s business practices, investors
suffered damages.
