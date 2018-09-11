LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $500,000 In Oracle Corporation To Contact The Firm

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds
investors in Oracle Corporation (“Oracle” or the “Company”) (NYSE:ORCL)
of the October 9, 2018 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a
federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.
If you invested in Oracle stock or options between May 10, 2017 and
March 19, 2018 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click
here: www.faruqilaw.com/ORCL.
There is no cost or obligation to you.
You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at
877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.
The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern
District of California on behalf of all those who purchased Oracle stock
between May 10, 2017 and March 19, 2018 (the “Class Period”). The case, City
of Sunrise Firefighters' Pension Fund v. Oracle Corporation, et al.,
No. 18-cv-04844 was filed on August 10, 2018, and has been assigned
to Judge Beth Labson Freeman.
The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated
federal securities laws by falsely attributing Oracle’s revenue growth
in its cloud segment to a variety of factors and initiatives, including
an "unprecedented level of automation and cost savings," as well as a
"customer-focused" business approach. The lawsuit alleges that the
Company’s sales of cloud products during the Class Period were driven by
extortive tactics and threats, which concealed a lack of real demand for
Oracle’s cloud service.
Specifically, on March 19, 2018, the Company reported that quarterly
cloud revenue rose only 32%, or just half the average reported quarterly
growth over the past two years, and Oracle projected that cloud sales
growth would decline even further to only 20% in the following quarter.
On this news, the Company’s share price fell from $51.95 on March 19,
2018 to $47.05 on March 20, 2018—a $4.90 or 9.43% drop.
The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest
financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and
typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on
behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move
the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or
may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability
to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a
lead plaintiff or not.
Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding
Oracle’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former
employees, shareholders and others.
