ORACLE CORPORATION INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Oracle Corporation - ORCL

In January 2017 the U.S. Department of Labor (“DOL”) filed suit against
the Company’s subsidiary, Oracle America, Inc., alleging systemic pay
discrimination practices against female, African American, and Asian
employees and other discriminatory employment practices. Recently, the
presiding judge denied Oracle’s request to dismiss the case and the DOL
amended its complaint to add additional evidence that, among other
things, Oracle underpaid female and nonwhite workers by more than $400
million over four years and steered such employees to low-level
positions with low starting salaries resulting in “female, black and
Asian employees with years of experience [being] paid as much as 25
percent less than their peers.” Oracle has also been sued in a class
action gender bias lawsuit filed in August 2017 on behalf of female
employees alleging systematic underpayment, which is ongoing.
KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Oracle Corporation’s officers
and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or
otherwise violated state or federal laws.
