Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Oracle Corporation    ORCL

ORACLE CORPORATION

(ORCL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ORACLE CORPORATION INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Oracle Corporation - ORCL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 10:51pm EST

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL).

In January 2017 the U.S. Department of Labor (“DOL”) filed suit against the Company’s subsidiary, Oracle America, Inc., alleging systemic pay discrimination practices against female, African American, and Asian employees and other discriminatory employment practices. Recently, the presiding judge denied Oracle’s request to dismiss the case and the DOL amended its complaint to add additional evidence that, among other things, Oracle underpaid female and nonwhite workers by more than $400 million over four years and steered such employees to low-level positions with low starting salaries resulting in “female, black and Asian employees with years of experience [being] paid as much as 25 percent less than their peers.” Oracle has also been sued in a class action gender bias lawsuit filed in August 2017 on behalf of female employees alleging systematic underpayment, which is ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Oracle Corporation’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Oracle Corporation shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-orcl/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORACLE CORPORATION
10:51pORACLE CORPORATION INVESTIGATION INI : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
02/21ORACLE : Survey Finds Enterprises Ready for Benefits of 5G
PR
02/20ORACLE : Business-Critical Cloud Adoption Growing yet Security Gaps Persist, Rep..
PR
02/20ORACLE : Exposes "DrainerBot" Mobile Ad Fraud Operation
PR
02/20AMAZON COM : Faces New Hurdle in Pentagon Job
DJ
02/19AMAZON COM : Pentagon Cloud-Computing Contract Sought by Amazon Faces New Hurdle
DJ
02/19AMAZON COM : Pentagon Cloud-Computing Contract Sought by Amazon Faces New Hurdle
DJ
02/15ORACLE : Adds $12 Billion to Existing Share Buyback Plan
DJ
02/15ORACLE CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/14ORACLE : Cloud company NetSuite helps UAE organizations scale and grow
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 39 533 M
EBIT 2019 17 146 M
Net income 2019 10 529 M
Debt 2019 5 520 M
Yield 2019 1,49%
P/E ratio 2019 19,24
P/E ratio 2020 17,55
EV / Sales 2019 4,87x
EV / Sales 2020 4,73x
Capitalization 187 B
Chart ORACLE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Oracle Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORACLE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 52,0 $
Spread / Average Target -0,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Safra Ada Catz Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark V. Hurd Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence Joseph Ellison Executive Chairman & Chief Technology Officer
Mark E. Sunday Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Hector Garcia-Molina Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORACLE CORPORATION15.42%187 019
SAP9.02%132 024
INTUIT19.40%60 992
SERVICENOW INC31.92%41 241
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.29.57%18 580
TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC8.67%10 897
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.