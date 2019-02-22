ORACLE CORPORATION INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Oracle Corporation - ORCL

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL).

In January 2017 the U.S. Department of Labor (“DOL”) filed suit against the Company’s subsidiary, Oracle America, Inc., alleging systemic pay discrimination practices against female, African American, and Asian employees and other discriminatory employment practices. Recently, the presiding judge denied Oracle’s request to dismiss the case and the DOL amended its complaint to add additional evidence that, among other things, Oracle underpaid female and nonwhite workers by more than $400 million over four years and steered such employees to low-level positions with low starting salaries resulting in “female, black and Asian employees with years of experience [being] paid as much as 25 percent less than their peers.” Oracle has also been sued in a class action gender bias lawsuit filed in August 2017 on behalf of female employees alleging systematic underpayment, which is ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Oracle Corporation’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Oracle Corporation shares and would like to discuss your legal rights

