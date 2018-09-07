ORCL INVESTORS ALERT: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Oracle Corporation

The law firm of Lieff
Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP remind investors of the
upcoming deadline to move for appointment as lead plaintiff in the class
action litigation that has been filed on behalf of investors who
purchased or otherwise acquired the publicly traded securities of Oracle
Corporation (“Oracle” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ORCL) between May 10,
2017 and March 19, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).
If you purchased or otherwise acquired Oracle’s publicly traded
securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court for
appointment as lead plaintiff by no later than October 9, 2018. A lead
plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class
members in directing the litigation. Your share of any recovery in the
actions will not be affected by your decision of whether to seek
appointment as lead plaintiff. You may retain Lieff Cabraser, or other
attorneys, as your counsel in the actions.
Oracle
investors who wish to learn more about the litigation and how to seek
appointment as lead plaintiff should click here or contact Sharon M.
Lee of Lieff Cabraser toll-free at 1-800-541-7358.
Oracle, incorporated in Delaware and with headquarters in Redwood City,
California, is a multinational technology company.
The action alleges that Defendants violated provisions of the Exchange
Act by issuing false and misleading press releases, filings with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and statements during
investor and analyst conference calls. Throughout the Class Period,
Defendants misrepresented the true drivers of the Company's cloud
revenue growth. In particular, Defendants falsely attributed the
Company's revenue growth in its cloud segment to a variety of factors
and initiatives, including, among other things, Oracle's "unprecedented
level of automation and cost savings," as well as the Company being
"customer-focused" and "intimate partners with [its] customer." In
truth, Oracle drove sales of cloud products using threats and extortive
tactics. Among other things, the Company threatened current customers
with "audits" of their use of the Company's non-cloud software licenses
unless the customers agreed to shift their business to Oracle cloud
programs. The use of such tactics concealed the lack of real demand for
Oracle's cloud services, making the growth unsustainable and ultimately
driving away customers.
Plaintiff alleges the truth was revealed on March 19, 2018, when the
Company disclosed that cloud revenue growth had stagnated, and
forecasted significantly slower sales growth for its cloud business than
its competitors. Specifically, the Company reported that quarterly cloud
revenue rose only 32% (half of the average reported quarterly growth
over the past two years), and the Company projected further declines in
cloud sales growth the following quarter. On this news, Oracle’s stock
declined nearly 9.5%, or $4.90 per share, on March 20, 2018—the
Company’s largest single-day stock drop in over five years. Following
the March 19 financial disclosures, analysts and market commentators
connected Oracle's poor financial performance to its improper sales
tactics. Gartner, Inc.—a leading research and advisory company—observed
that Oracle had to rely on coercive practices because its cloud-based
offering is not as sophisticated as others on the market.
