ORCL: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Oracle Corporation; Important Deadline - ORCL

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of Oracle Corporation securities (NYSE: ORCL) from May 10, 2017 through March 19, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Oracle investors under the federal securities laws.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period defendants issued false and misleading statements regarding Oracle's cloud revenues and failed to disclose that these revenues were driven, at least in part, by improper, coercive sales practices, which included: (1) threatening existing customers with "audits" of their use of Oracle's non-cloud software licenses and levying expensive penalties against those customers, unless the customers agreed to shift their business to Oracle cloud programs; (2) decreasing customer support for certain Oracle on-premises or hardware systems, in an effort to drive customers away from such systems and into cloud-based systems; and (3) strong-arming customers by threatening to raise the cost of legacy database licenses dramatically if the customers choose another cloud provider. These tactics alienated and angered Oracle customers, which in some cases have not only refused to purchase Oracle's cloud offerings but have also looked to terminate their existing business relationships. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

