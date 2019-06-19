Log in
Oracle : 3 Best Practices for Building Out 5G Services as Cloud Native Evolves

0
06/19/2019 | 06:39pm EDT

In leveraging our experience building web scale cloud and services, we have not only been building software and using processes that work for cloud, but also seeing that in practice, just being cloud native is not enough to be successful in providing digital services. There is more that we and other vendors can do to help CSPs mitigate the frustrations acknowledged in our previous blog about what cloud native is and how it must be built from actual experience with large clouds, accompanied by process changes.

CSPs recognize it is critical that they make the transition so that their own networks leverage cloud technologies and processes in order to improve their operational capabilities and increase their service flexibility. But that alone will not suffice to address their overall business needs, nor will it address the fundamental pressures exerted on them.

Beyond the cloud native technology that the communications industry is working to use for deployment models, there are crucial cloud-inspired lessons and practices CSPs can adopt to accelerate key benefits, such as:

  • Extend their network and processes to include consumption of whole services in an open and automated fashion-This can greatly increase what they will be capable of, enabling CSPs to focus on their core strengths and value while leveraging and repackaging high-value services in ways that will delight their customers;
  • Consume and integrate cloud services to augment their offerings-Doing this where it makes sense will address much of the current frustration that the CSPs are experiencing. This is a fundamentally different model, as it does not come with the operational burden and complexity of stitching together functional components that are built for different environments. That reduction in complexity results directly in cost savings, and an increase in deployment and development speed that drives innovation. Consuming slices and SaaS are important aspects that we cover in this webinar.
  • Facilitate and participate in the growth of smart digital ecosystems-CSPs can extend their network and business practices, allowing them to easily consume and integrate services, as well as provide their own services in new ways. This is critical and is the real driver for the other changes.

With these practices, CSPs can successfully build out new 4G and 5G services while avoiding taxing their own cloud environments and reducing considerably the integration and operational pain they'd otherwise encounter. They can do this with minimal impact to their core networks and without integrating cloud native microservices (or any other buzzword-based software) into their specific core environments.

The operational efficiency gained from taking the services approach, which allows software to be optimized for a specific cloud environment, can be substantial. Extending their network and business practices into ecosystems designed for simplified consumption and integration of services as described in the above practices takes this to the next level, enabling operators to move into vertical services and fully monetize their own value.

CSPs are in a unique position, but they need to move to modern practices and services to take advantage. While working toward cloud native, it's imperative to move toward ecosystems of services, and to do so in parallel with changes in the core network and related practices.

To learn more, you can arrange to meet at the upcoming 5G World event at booth 5G308, and read our new cloud native ebook.

Disclaimer

Oracle Corporation published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 22:38:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 39 318 M
EBIT 2019 17 168 M
Net income 2019 10 643 M
Debt 2019 13 379 M
Yield 2019 1,54%
P/E ratio 2019 18,92
P/E ratio 2020 17,36
EV / Sales 2019 4,97x
EV / Sales 2020 4,89x
Capitalization 182 B
Managers
NameTitle
Safra Ada Catz Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark V. Hurd Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence Joseph Ellison Executive Chairman & Chief Technology Officer
Mark E. Sunday Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Hector Garcia-Molina Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORACLE CORPORATION17.67%171 703
SAP35.93%153 748
INTUIT29.41%61 718
SERVICENOW INC54.20%46 079
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.39.49%18 125
PAYCOM SOFTWARE INC79.27%11 546
