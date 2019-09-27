Oracle : Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials (definitive)

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Stockholder Meeting of

ORACLE CORPORATION

To Be Held On November 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., Pacific Time

in the Oracle Corporation Conference Center,

350 Oracle Parkway, Redwood City, California

COMPANY NUMBER

ACCOUNT NUMBER

CONTROL NUMBER

This communication presents only an overview of the more complete proxy materials that are available to you on the Internet. We encourage you to access and review all of the important information contained in the proxy materials before voting.

If you want to receive a paper or e-mail copy of the proxy materials, you must request one. There is no charge to you to receive a copy. To facilitate timely delivery please make the request as instructed below before 11/07/2019.

Please visit http://www.astproxyportal.com/ast/17983 where the following materials are available for view: