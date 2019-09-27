Oracle : Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials (definitive)

|
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
SCHEDULE 14A
Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Filed by the Registrant ☒
Filed by a Party other than the Registrant ☐
Check the appropriate box:
Preliminary Proxy Statement
Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))
Definitive Proxy Statement
Definitive Additional Materials
Soliciting Material Pursuant to Section 240.14a-12
Oracle Corporation
(Name of Registrant as Specified In Its Charter)
(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if other than the Registrant)
Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box):
Fee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11.
Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies:
Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies:
Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 0-11 (set forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it was determined):
Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction:
Total fee paid:
Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.
Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing.
Amount Previously Paid:
Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.:
Filing Party:
Date Filed:
Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Stockholder Meeting of
ORACLE CORPORATION
To Be Held On November 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., Pacific Time
in the Oracle Corporation Conference Center,
350 Oracle Parkway, Redwood City, California
COMPANY NUMBER
ACCOUNT NUMBER
CONTROL NUMBER
This communication presents only an overview of the more complete proxy materials that are available to you on the Internet. We encourage you to access and review all of the important information contained in the proxy materials before voting.
If you want to receive a paper or e-mail copy of the proxy materials, you must request one. There is no charge to you to receive a copy. To facilitate timely delivery please make the request as instructed below before 11/07/2019.
Please visit http://www.astproxyportal.com/ast/17983 where the following materials are available for view:
• Proxy Statement
• Form of Proxy Card
• Annual Report on Form 10-K
TO REQUEST MATERIAL:
TELEPHONE: 888-Proxy-NA(888-776-9962) or 718-921-8562 (for international callers)
E-MAIL: info@astfinancial.com
WEBSITE: https://us.astfinancial.com/OnlineProxyVoting/ProxyVoting/RequestMaterials
TO VOTE:
ONLINE: To access your online proxy card, please visit http://www.astproxyportal.com/ast/17983 and follow the
on-screen instructions or scan the QR code with your smartphone. You may enter your voting instructions at
www.voteproxy.com up until 11:59 PM Eastern Time on November 18, 2019.
IN PERSON: You may vote your shares in person by attending the Annual Meeting.
TELEPHONE: To vote by telephone, please visit http://www.astproxyportal.com/ast/17983 to view the materials
and to obtain the toll free number to call.
MAIL: You may request a card by following the instructions above.
1. Election of Board of Directors:
NOMINEES:
Jeffrey S. Berg
Michael J. Boskin
Safra A. Catz
Bruce R. Chizen
George H. Conrades
Lawrence J. Ellison
Rona A. Fairhead
Hector Garcia-Molina
Jeffrey O. Henley
Mark V. Hurd
Renée J. James
Charles W. Moorman IV
Leon E. Panetta
William G. Parrett
Naomi O. Seligman
Advisory Vote to Approve the Compensation of the Named Executive Officers.
Ratification of the Selection of Ernst & Young LLP as Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm for Fiscal Year 2020.
Stockholder Proposal Regarding Pay Equity Report.
-
Stockholder Proposal Regarding Independent Board Chair.
The Board of Directors recommends a vote FORall the nominees listed in Proposal 1, FORProposals 2 and 3, and AGAINSTProposals 4 and 5.
Please note that you cannot use this notice to vote by mail.
Disclaimer
