Oracle : Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials (definitive)

09/27/2019 | 05:18pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 14A

Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Filed by the Registrant

Filed by a Party other than the Registrant

Check the appropriate box:

  • Preliminary Proxy Statement
  • Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))
  • Definitive Proxy Statement
  • Definitive Additional Materials
  • Soliciting Material Pursuant to Section 240.14a-12

Oracle Corporation

(Name of Registrant as Specified In Its Charter)

(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if other than the Registrant)

Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box):

  • No fee required.
  • Fee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11.
    1. Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies:
    2. Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies:
    3. Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 0-11 (set forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it was determined):
    4. Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction:
    5. Total fee paid:
  • Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.
  • Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing.
    1. Amount Previously Paid:
    2. Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.:
    3. Filing Party:
    4. Date Filed:

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Stockholder Meeting of

ORACLE CORPORATION

To Be Held On November 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., Pacific Time

in the Oracle Corporation Conference Center,

350 Oracle Parkway, Redwood City, California

COMPANY NUMBER

ACCOUNT NUMBER

CONTROL NUMBER

This communication presents only an overview of the more complete proxy materials that are available to you on the Internet. We encourage you to access and review all of the important information contained in the proxy materials before voting.

If you want to receive a paper or e-mail copy of the proxy materials, you must request one. There is no charge to you to receive a copy. To facilitate timely delivery please make the request as instructed below before 11/07/2019.

Please visit http://www.astproxyportal.com/ast/17983 where the following materials are available for view:

Proxy Statement

Form of Proxy Card

Annual Report on Form 10-K

TO REQUEST MATERIAL:

TELEPHONE: 888-Proxy-NA(888-776-9962) or 718-921-8562 (for international callers)

E-MAIL: info@astfinancial.com

WEBSITE: https://us.astfinancial.com/OnlineProxyVoting/ProxyVoting/RequestMaterials

TO VOTE:

ONLINE: To access your online proxy card, please visit http://www.astproxyportal.com/ast/17983 and follow the

on-screen instructions or scan the QR code with your smartphone. You may enter your voting instructions at

www.voteproxy.com up until 11:59 PM Eastern Time on November 18, 2019.

IN PERSON: You may vote your shares in person by attending the Annual Meeting.

TELEPHONE: To vote by telephone, please visit http://www.astproxyportal.com/ast/17983 to view the materials

and to obtain the toll free number to call.

MAIL: You may request a card by following the instructions above.

1. Election of Board of Directors:

NOMINEES:

Jeffrey S. Berg

Michael J. Boskin

Safra A. Catz

Bruce R. Chizen

George H. Conrades

Lawrence J. Ellison

Rona A. Fairhead

Hector Garcia-Molina

Jeffrey O. Henley

Mark V. Hurd

Renée J. James

Charles W. Moorman IV

Leon E. Panetta

William G. Parrett

Naomi O. Seligman

  1. Advisory Vote to Approve the Compensation of the Named Executive Officers.
  2. Ratification of the Selection of Ernst & Young LLP as Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm for Fiscal Year 2020.
  3. Stockholder Proposal Regarding Pay Equity Report.
  4. Stockholder Proposal Regarding Independent Board Chair.

The Board of Directors recommends a vote FORall the nominees listed in Proposal 1, FORProposals 2 and 3, and AGAINSTProposals 4 and 5.

Please note that you cannot use this notice to vote by mail.

Disclaimer

Oracle Corporation published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 21:17:05 UTC
