Oracle : Announces Oracle : Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by strong customer demand, Oracle today announced Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer, the industry's first fully-managed cloud region that brings all of Oracle's second-generation cloud services, including Autonomous Database and Oracle Cloud applications, to customer datacenters, starting at only $500K a month. Get started here.

With this offering, enterprises get the exact same complete set of modern cloud services, APIs, industry-leading SLAs, superior price-performance, and highest levels of security available from Oracle's public cloud regions in their own datacenters. This is ideal for highly regulated or security-focused businesses needing to meet demanding latency and data residency requirements, reduce operational costs, and modernize legacy applications.

Over the past few years, enterprise adoption of public clouds has gone mainstream as companies took advantage of the pay-as-you-go economics, scale, and agility of cloud computing. However, most enterprises expect to continue to run a portion of their workloads in on-premises datacenters for the foreseeable future. This has resulted in strong demand from customers for a hybrid architecture where the same services, same functionality, and easy portability of applications exists between their public and on-premises cloud environments. But until today, no solution was able to bridge the gap between cloud and on-premises environments. On-premises offerings from other cloud providers offer a very small subset of the services available in their public cloud regions. With today's announcement, Oracle is making all of its cloud services -- more than 50 services -- available on-premises so enterprises can use Oracle's cloud services wherever they need them – in the cloud or on-premises via Cloud@Customer.

"Enterprise customers have told us that they want the full experience of a public cloud on-premises, including access to all of Oracle's cloud services, to run their most important workloads," said Clay Magouyrk, executive vice president of engineering, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "With Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer, enterprises get all of our second-generation cloud services, including Autonomous Database, in their datacenters. Our major competitors can't offer customers a comparable dedicated cloud region running on-premises."

Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer includes full management capabilities and access to new features and functions the moment they become available in Oracle's public cloud. It provides strong isolation of customer data, including all API operations, which remain local to customer datacenters and provide the highest levels of security. Additionally, Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer is certified to seamlessly run Oracle Cloud applications, including Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications (Cloud ERP, Cloud HCM, Cloud SCM, and Cloud CX, making it a completely integrated cloud experience on-premises. Customers only pay for services they consume using the same predictable low pricing offered in Oracle's public cloud regions.

"With Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer, Oracle delivers a slice of its public cloud experience into customer datacenters, with no changes in pricing or capabilities," said Deepak Mohan, Research Director at IDC. "This represents a new direction for public cloud providers, who have historically offered only limited versions of their services to customer premises. Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer brings the full capabilities of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, including over 50 services, to customer premises. This brings together public cloud service capability with the compliance, latency and co-location benefits of on premises – which can be a game changer for large scale digital transformation efforts at enterprises."

Global Organizations Adopt Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer

Nomura Research Institute (NRI), Ltd. is the largest consulting firm and IT solutions provider in Japan. "With Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer, we can use Oracle Exadata as a cloud service and achieve greater agility, such as seamless expansion, while maintaining high availability at the same level as on-premises," said Tomoshiro Takemoto, Senior Corporate Managing Director, NRI. "Built in our own datacenter, it also enables us to not only provide SOC2 reports based on Japanese security standards in financial industries, but it also allows us to access broader cloud services and tools provided by Oracle and further increase our business value for our customers.

Oman Information and Communications Technology Group is an entity owned by State General Reserve Fund (SGRF) of the Government of Oman. "Oman Information and Communications Technology Group (OICTG), is committed to propel and shape the Sultanate's ICT sector. Our investments, focused initiatives and bespoke partnerships aim to unlock the full potential of ICT. So, by fostering Omani talents, we will actively support the ongoing diversification of Oman's economic development as outlined in His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik's Oman 2040 Vision," said HH Sayyid Kamil Fahad Al-Said; Chairman of Oman ICT Group. "Furthermore, and to meet the Sultanate's needs of digital transformation, our centralized, innovatively structured digital framework will support the ownership and management of cloud-ready IT services. The OICTG's sustainable, economically sensitive budget and attainable, realistic time-bound goals will guarantee maximum operational performance, flexible scalability and a secure data residency file under the accountable canopy of the Oman Investment Authority."

"Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer enables a variety of use cases, from migrating Oracle ERP and CRM applications to deploying custom developed applications using Oracle Database, as well as implementing Digital Innovation Services (Blockchain, AI, Big Data) and High-Performance Computing (HPC), all while following the country regulations regarding data sovereignty," said Said Al-Mandhari, CEO, Oman ICT Group.

