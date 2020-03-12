Oracle : Beats Financial Forecasts For Latest Quarter And Boosts Buyback Effort

By Micah Maidenberg



Oracle Corp. beat forecasts for revenue in its latest quarter and said its board increased the company's authorization for stock buybacks by $15 billion.

The company said revenue increased to more than $9.79 billion for its quarter that ended Feb. 29, up from $9.61 billion in comparable period a year earlier.

Analysts polled by FactSet expected Oracle, which develops software for businesses, including a well-known database program, to generate $9.75 billion in revenue.

The company reported a profit of $2.57 billion, or 79 cents a share, compared with earnings of $2.75 billion, or 76 cents a share, for the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding stock-based compensation and certain other expenses, Oracle reported earnings of 97 cents a share, a penny more than forecasts from analysts.

