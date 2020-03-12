Log in
Oracle Corporation

ORACLE CORPORATION

(ORCL)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oracle : Beats Financial Forecasts For Latest Quarter And Boosts Buyback Effort

03/12/2020 | 04:26pm EDT

By Micah Maidenberg

Oracle Corp. beat forecasts for revenue in its latest quarter and said its board increased the company's authorization for stock buybacks by $15 billion.

The company said revenue increased to more than $9.79 billion for its quarter that ended Feb. 29, up from $9.61 billion in comparable period a year earlier.

Analysts polled by FactSet expected Oracle, which develops software for businesses, including a well-known database program, to generate $9.75 billion in revenue.

The company reported a profit of $2.57 billion, or 79 cents a share, compared with earnings of $2.75 billion, or 76 cents a share, for the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding stock-based compensation and certain other expenses, Oracle reported earnings of 97 cents a share, a penny more than forecasts from analysts.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 39 915 M
EBIT 2020 17 520 M
Net income 2020 10 176 M
Debt 2020 27 405 M
Yield 2020 2,06%
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
EV / Sales2020 4,28x
EV / Sales2021 4,12x
Capitalization 143 B
