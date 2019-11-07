Oracle : Brazilian Luxury Hotel Uses Oracle to Raise the Bar on Guest Experiences

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- B Hotel Brasília, an independent luxury hotel located on Brasília's spectacular Eixo Monumental stretch, has deployed an integrated suite of Oracle Hospitality and Oracle Food and Beverage cloud solutions to modernize its operations across the property and offer guests a stellar stay.

"Our search for technology partners naturally led us to Oracle because of its industry recognition and the solution's ability to meet our requirements," said Ana Paula Ernesto, CEO, B Hotel Brasília. "Transitioning to cloud technology enables our staff to focus less on managing technology and more on curating the luxury experiences our guests demand. With a single view of operations across our hotel and dining facilities we can ensure guests are recognized across touchpoints while providing management with visibility into property performance."

Oracle Hospitality OPERA Property provides B Hotel Brasília, which offers 306 rooms and a rooftop bar and pool overlooking Brasília's skyline, with a single view of every guest touchpoint from reservations and check-in to dining. The technology arms hotel personnel with detailed guest information allowing them to deliver more personalized services. In addition, OPERA enables hotel management to prepare and deliver a variety of reports for management including arrivals, departures, revenue and ratings – all from an easy-to-use dashboard view.

The Oracle Food and Beverage MICROS Simphony Cloud Point of Sale system for restaurants was implemented across the hotel's dining venues including B Restaurant, Bar 16 and the Lobby Bar, offering wait staff the ability to take orders from mobile devices and deliver faster and more accurate food and beverage service to diners.

"With our Oracle hospitality and food and beverage cloud solutions, we are uniquely positioned to serve as a strategic partner to both independent hotels and global chains that want to increase guest satisfaction, streamline operations and increase on-property revenues," said Tanya Pratt, Associate Vice President, Oracle Hospitality. "With B Hotel Brasília's digital transformation they have the power to create a competitive advantage with stellar service that can increase the property's recognition globally."

