Oracle : CEO Hurd Taking Medical Leave--Update

09/11/2019 | 05:13pm EDT

By Sarah E. Needleman

Oracle Corp. said one of its chief executives, Mark Hurd, will take a medical leave from the company, leaving Safra Catz as sole CEO at the business-software giant.

Mr. Hurd said in a note to employees Wednesday that he requested the move to address health issues. Oracle didn't say what issues he may be facing.

Ms. Catz said Mr. Hurd was "extremely engaged" with business through the company's fiscal first quarter, which ended Aug. 31, but added that "now Mark needs to focus on this health." Mr. Hurd was among the Oracle executives slated to speak at the company's OpenWorld industry event next week in San Francisco.

An Oracle representative couldn't immediately be reached for further comment.

The news about Mr. Hurd's leave came as the business-software giant also released its first-quarter financial report a day earlier than anticipated and revealed plans to buy back an additional $15 billion in stock.

Shares in Oracle fell 4% in after-hours trading.

In the latest period, Oracle said its profit fell 6% to $2.13 billion, or 63 cents a share. On an adjusted basis, the company said its profit was 81 cents a share, in line with analysts' estimates, according to FactSet.

Revenue rose less than 1% to $9.22 billion.

Write to Sarah E. Needleman at sarah.needleman@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 40 428 M
EBIT 2020 17 765 M
Net income 2020 10 790 M
Debt 2020 22 100 M
Yield 2020 1,63%
P/E ratio 2020 17,6x
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
EV / Sales2020 5,12x
EV / Sales2021 4,79x
Capitalization 185 B
Chart ORACLE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Oracle Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORACLE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 56,57  $
Last Close Price 55,47  $
Spread / Highest target 22,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Safra Ada Catz Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark V. Hurd Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence Joseph Ellison Executive Chairman & Chief Technology Officer
Mark E. Sunday Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Hector Garcia-Molina Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORACLE CORPORATION20.80%185 038
SAP AG25.09%144 277
INTUIT35.92%69 585
SERVICENOW INC42.20%47 462
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.44.26%20 321
PAYCOM SOFTWARE INC72.58%12 183
