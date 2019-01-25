Log in
Oracle : Comments on Google's Petition for Review by the Supreme Court

01/25/2019 | 01:14am EST

'Google's petition for certiorari presents a rehash of arguments that have already been thoughtfully and thoroughly discredited. The fabricated concern about innovation hides Google's true concern: that it be allowed the unfettered ability to copy the original and valuable work of others as a matter of its own convenience and for substantial financial gain. This is not, and has never been, a valid justification for copying. Further, the purported 'chill on innovation' is a well known myth. Since the initial decision of the Federal Circuit (and agreement of the Solicitor General's Office) that the Oracle Java code copied by Google was copyright protected, the pace of innovation has only accelerated, spurring job creation and opportunity. Indeed, the sky is not falling on the software industry or technology industry in general. Oracle will continue its efforts to protect and grow its own innovations, as well as those of other innovators, by ensuring that the well established principles of copyright law are not subverted by anyone trying to cut corners. In major victories for software innovation, the Court of Appeals has twice sided with Oracle against Google. The Court of Appeals was correct each time. The Supreme Court should once again deny Google's request to take the case.' -Oracle Executive Vice President and General Counsel Dorian Daley

Disclaimer

Oracle Corporation published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 06:13:05 UTC
