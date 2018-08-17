Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Oracle Corporation    ORCL

ORACLE CORPORATION (ORCL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Oracle Corporation : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Oracle Corporation - ORCL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 11:43pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Oracle Corporation ("Oracle" or the "Company") (NYSE: ORCL). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

[Click here to join aclass action]

The investigation concerns whether Oracle and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

On March 19, 2018, Oracle disclosed that its cloud business's revenue growth had stagnated and forecasted significantly slower sales growth for its cloud business than its competitors. Following this disclosure, analysts connected Oracle's poor financial performance to improper sales practice, observing that the Company had relied on coercive practices to conceal the lack of real demand for its cloud products.

On this news, Oracle's stock price fell $4.90 per share, or 9.43%, to close at $47.05 per share on March 20, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORACLE CORPORATION
08/17ORACLE CORPORATION : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investo..
AC
08/17Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Creating Multi-billion Dollar Oppo..
AQ
08/15SOCIAL MEDIA ANALYTICS MARKET BY TO : The top players including Salesforce (US)..
AQ
08/15BIG DATA AND ANALYTICS SOFTWARE MARK : The research provide Industry Overview, M..
AQ
08/15ORACLE : Federal Court Rules that Oracle Is Entitled to a Permanent Injunction A..
PR
08/14GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
08/14ORACLE : Start-up Uses Oracle Cloud to Launch AI-Powered Hub for Social Networks
PR
08/14ORACLE : Recognized as a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Conte..
PR
08/14ORACLE : Bioscience companies deliver life-changing products to patients faster ..
AQ
08/14ORACLE : Helps Organizations Manage International Trade More Efficiently
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/17Accenture Makes Two Connected Technologies Acquisitions 
08/16Oracle wins permanent injunction against Rimini Street 
08/16nFusz Readies Plan To Uplist To Nasdaq 
08/14The Shifting Nature Of Technology At Work 
08/13IBM And Event Investing 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 40 653 M
EBIT 2019 18 096 M
Net income 2019 11 100 M
Finance 2019 7 883 M
Yield 2019 1,60%
P/E ratio 2019 17,79
P/E ratio 2020 16,23
EV / Sales 2019 4,49x
EV / Sales 2020 4,11x
Capitalization 190 B
Chart ORACLE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Oracle Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORACLE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 53,5 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Safra Ada Catz Co-CEO, Principal Financial Officer & Director
Mark V. Hurd Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence Joseph Ellison Executive Chairman & Chief Technology Officer
Karl Braitberg Senior Vice President-Worldwide Operations
Mark E. Sunday Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORACLE CORPORATION1.73%192 011
SAP9.21%140 501
INTUIT32.90%54 061
SERVICENOW INC39.60%32 689
HEXAGON28.89%19 994
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.23.13%15 721
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.