Oracle : Data Cloud and Reddit Collaborate to Build Brand Safety Solution for Dynamic User-Generated Content

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Data Cloud today announced a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Reddit to provide new brand safety controls for advertisers around a real-time feed of user-generated content (UGC). Leveraging Oracle's Contextual Intelligence technology, the integration will provide real-time content review and classification across industry-standard brand safety categories, giving advertisers greater control over where, and around what content, their campaigns run.

"Given the tremendous volume and dynamic nature of content across the Reddit platform, Oracle's Contextual Intelligence will offer the ideal solution to provide real-time brand safety for Reddit advertisers," said Kurt Kratchman, Group Vice President for Product Development and International, Oracle Data Cloud. "With Oracle's Contextual Intelligence deployed across the majority of the addressable footprint of the open web, our collaboration with Reddit serves as a natural extension into the UGC space, as we help advertisers ensure their advertising strengthens their brands."

User-generated content has historically presented a challenge for brand safety services, as many third-party solutions do not accurately describe or categorize the scope and scale of dynamic content online. Oracle's Contextual Intelligence integration with Reddit is a solution designed for UGC that looks not only for specific terms but also for the context in which they are used, to help advertisers place their ads in safe and brand-appropriate contexts on the Reddit platform.

"Among Reddit's strongest propositions for advertisers is the depth and authenticity of conversations across thousands of interest-based communities," said Jen Wong, Reddit's Chief Operating Officer. "Our current approach to brand safety includes effective moderation at the platform, community and campaign levels, and we're thrilled to leverage Oracle's Contextual Intelligence to offer yet another layer of brand safety that's 3rd-party verified and customized for Reddit's engagement. Our work with Oracle will be the first time a UGC platform has embarked on a verified brand safety solution for custom feeds, and we're excited to evolve the product and relationship to meet the demands of the market."

Oracle Data Cloud helps marketers use data to capture consumer attention and drive results. Used by 199 of AdAge's 200 largest advertisers, our Audience, Context and Measurement solutions extend across the top media platforms and a global footprint of more than 100 countries. We give marketers the data and tools needed for every stage of the marketing journey, from audience planning to pre-bid brand safety, contextual relevance, viewability confirmation, fraud protection, and ROI measurement. Oracle Data Cloud combines the leading technologies and talent from Oracle's acquisitions of AddThis, BlueKai, Crosswise, Datalogix, Grapeshot, and Moat.

The Oracle Cloud offers complete SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus best-in-class database Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) from data centers throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information about Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Reddit is a network of communities where individuals can find experiences built around their interests, hobbies and passions. Redditors submit, vote and comment on content, stories and discussions about the topics they care about the most. With over 330 million global users monthly, Reddit is home to the most open and authentic conversations on the Internet. For more information, visit redditinc.com.

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

