Oracle : DataFox Expands Pool of European Company Data by 135 Percent

02/12/2020 | 04:01am EST

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle OpenWorld -- To help organizations realize the potential of AI-powered applications in sales, marketing, and other business applications, Oracle DataFox has expanded its pool of AI-sourced and managed data. Since being acquired by Oracle in 2018, Oracle DataFox has extended its global coverage by more than 70 percent with rapid growth in Europe, where Oracle DataFox coverage has increased by 135 percent to cover more than one million businesses in the region.

Oracle Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oracle)

Oracle DataFox is an AI-powered data engine that includes data on millions of organizations worldwide, including most public companies. This includes data on company headcount, funding, revenue, growth signals and awards. To ensure data is up-to-date, Oracle DataFox constantly cleans and enriches the data so that customers can benefit from accurate "smart" data within their applications, which improves the effectiveness of AI and machine learning algorithms. In addition, Oracle DataFox's pool of company data is constantly being expanded by its AI-driven data engine that continuously extracts detailed data on public and private businesses.

"Good data leads to better recommendations and good business decisions," said Clive Swan, senior vice president of applications development, Oracle. "The ability to feed AI-powered applications from a larger pool of high-quality and accurate data helps our customers better prioritize sales, marketing and other business activities and drive more revenue growth."

With native integrations across Oracle's SaaS offerings, Oracle DataFox sources more than 1 billion data points each year to improve data quality in Oracle Eloqua and Oracle Sales Cloud, as well as other third party customer experience applications. For example, Oracle DataFox helps customers increase fill rates for key sales and marketing data points for company revenue and headcount to 99 percent. Similarly, Oracle DataFox's real-time signal data (time-based data points) helps organizations understand when their customers and prospects have a higher propensity to buy and enables sales teams to prioritize and assign accounts dynamically.

InnovationQuarter is the regional economic development agency for the Province of Zuid-Holland, also known as the greater RotterdamThe Hague area. To target and build a strong business network, it needed to look beyond its first party CRM data and gain visibility into other organizations in the region.

"Our mission is to stimulate innovation and economic growth in the greater Rotterdam-The Hague area. To achieve this we needed to have a more complete view of the Dutch business community," said Chris Van Voorden, Director Foreign Investment & Internationalization at InnovationQuarter, a regional economic development agency in The Netherlands. "Oracle DataFox has significantly improved our efficiency and enabled us to better target and connect with businesses internationally, to drive valuable partnerships."

Additional Resources

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor 

The preceding is intended to outline our general product direction. It is intended for information purposes only, and may not be incorporated into any contract. It is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions. The development, release, and timing of any features or functionality described for Oracle's products remains at the sole discretion of Oracle Corporation.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracle-datafox-expands-pool-of-european-company-data-by-135-percent-301002950.html

SOURCE Oracle


© PRNewswire 2020
