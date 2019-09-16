Oracle : Delivers Choice of Deployment for its Next-Generation Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ORACLE OPENWORLD -- Oracle today announced the availability of its Generation 2 Exadata Cloud at Customer service and previewed Oracle Autonomous Database Cloud at Customer. Oracle Cloud at Customer enables organizations to get all the benefits of Oracle Cloud Database delivered securely on premise in their own data centers.

Introduced three years ago, Oracle Exadata Cloud at Customer is designed to help organizations easily move business critical database workloads to a cloud architecture and remove the obstacles to cloud adoption. With Gen 2 Exadata Cloud at Customer, Oracle continues to deliver on its pioneering vision of providing database cloud services on customers' premises for those who cannot move data to the public cloud due to business, regulatory, or network latency requirements.

"Over 25 percent of the largest companies in the world have already adopted Exadata Cloud," said Juan Loaiza, executive vice president, mission-critical database technologies, Oracle. "Gen 2 Exadata Cloud at Customer delivers the Exadata Public Cloud management model, financial model, hardware, APIs, and UI in customers' data centers to overcome all obstacles to moving to a cloud architecture."

With Gen 2 Exadata Cloud at Customer, Oracle delivers an enterprise-scale database cloud service with significantly improved resiliency and automation, simplified deployment, and reduced costs compared to the previous generation. Gen 2 Exadata Cloud at Customer is based on the recently announced Oracle Exadata X8, which delivers industry-leading performance and availability, as well as a broad range of exclusive capabilities based on modern machine learning. In addition, Gen 2 Exadata Cloud at Customer leverages a modern Cloud Control Plane that is deployed in the nearest Oracle Public Cloud region. This simplifies cloud management while reducing space, power and cooling requirements. Customers can now use the same Gen 2 Oracle Cloud Web Interfaces and APIs to manage Exadata Cloud Service and Exadata Cloud at Customer.

"Gen 2 Oracle Exadata Cloud at Customer is ideal for IT organizations that want a public cloud experience in their own data centers—not just managed hardware, but a full-blown public cloud system with the same hardware, software, control plane and services as the public cloud," said Carl Olofson, Research Vice President, Data Management Software, IDC. "Our research shows that organizations realized average benefits worth $1.93 million per organization per year, a 356-percent ROI and a breakeven point of six months when using Exadata Cloud at Customer.* In IDC's opinion, customers seeking a proven, production-hardened on-premises cloud services solution should evaluate Oracle today."

