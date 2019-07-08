Log in
Oracle Corporation

ORACLE CORPORATION

(ORCL)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Oracle : ERP Cloud a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant

0
07/08/2019 | 08:28pm EDT

Gartner has named Oracle ERP Cloud a Leader in its 2019 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Core Financial Management Suites for Midsize, Large and Global Enterprises. We're pleased to make this report available to our readers with our compliments.

This is the third consecutive year that Oracle ERP Cloud has been recognized as a Leader in Gartner's report. Out of 10 products evaluated, Oracle ERP Cloud is positioned highest for 'ability to execute' and furthest right for 'completeness of vision.'

We believe this is due to the suite's comprehensive financial management capabilities, global reach, strategic focus on a wide variety of industries and regions, and a very strong roadmap for artificial intelligence and machine learning.

According to Gartner, 'Leaders demonstrate a market-defining vision of how core financial management systems and processes can be supported and improved by moving them to the cloud. They couple this with a clear ability to execute this vision through products, services, and go-to-market strategies.'

Investing in Innovation and Customer Success

'Oracle remains laser-focused on our customer's success. We're committed to continued significant investments in innovation that can help our 6,000-plus ERP Cloud customers drive operational excellence in finance,' said Rondy Ng, senior vice president of Applications Development at Oracle. 'We are ecstatic to be acknowledged as a leader by Gartner in this report. We believe this is a validation of our product strengths, investment focus, and customer successes.'

Oracle ERP Cloud includes complete capabilities across financials, procurement, project portfolio management, enterprise performance management (EPM), and risk management. It was named the only Leader in Gartner's 2019 'Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Midsize Enterprises.' Oracle was also named a Leader in the Gartner 'Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions ' (positioned highest for the ability to execute) and was named a Leader in the 2018 'Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions.'

Together with Oracle Supply Chain Management Cloud and native integration with the broader Oracle Cloud suite-which includes human capital management (HCM) and customer experience(CX)-Oracle helps customers stay ahead of changing expectations, build adaptable organizations, and realize the potential of the latest innovations.

Oracle's broad portfolio of cloud offerings has garnered significant industry recognition. In addition to ERP, Oracle continues to win accolades across its comprehensive cloud suite. Learn more about what leading analyst firms are saying and read customer reviews of Oracle Cloud.

Disclaimer

Oracle Corporation published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 00:27:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 40 447 M
EBIT 2020 17 788 M
Net income 2020 10 790 M
Debt 2020 22 100 M
Yield 2020 1,52%
P/E ratio 2020 18,9x
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
EV / Sales2020 5,46x
EV / Sales2021 5,10x
Capitalization 199 B
Technical analysis trends ORACLE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 56,5  $
Last Close Price 59,5  $
Spread / Highest target 14,2%
Spread / Average Target -5,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Safra Ada Catz Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark V. Hurd Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence Joseph Ellison Executive Chairman & Chief Technology Officer
Mark E. Sunday Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Hector Garcia-Molina Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORACLE CORPORATION31.30%197 747
SAP41.29%164 266
INTUIT37.43%70 136
SERVICENOW INC65.42%54 640
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.42.38%20 108
TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC41.52%14 838
