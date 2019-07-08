Oracle : ERP Cloud a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant

Gartner has named Oracle ERP Cloud a Leader in its 2019 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Core Financial Management Suites for Midsize, Large and Global Enterprises. We're pleased to make this report available to our readers with our compliments.

This is the third consecutive year that Oracle ERP Cloud has been recognized as a Leader in Gartner's report. Out of 10 products evaluated, Oracle ERP Cloud is positioned highest for 'ability to execute' and furthest right for 'completeness of vision.'

We believe this is due to the suite's comprehensive financial management capabilities, global reach, strategic focus on a wide variety of industries and regions, and a very strong roadmap for artificial intelligence and machine learning.

According to Gartner, 'Leaders demonstrate a market-defining vision of how core financial management systems and processes can be supported and improved by moving them to the cloud. They couple this with a clear ability to execute this vision through products, services, and go-to-market strategies.'

Investing in Innovation and Customer Success

'Oracle remains laser-focused on our customer's success. We're committed to continued significant investments in innovation that can help our 6,000-plus ERP Cloud customers drive operational excellence in finance,' said Rondy Ng, senior vice president of Applications Development at Oracle. 'We are ecstatic to be acknowledged as a leader by Gartner in this report. We believe this is a validation of our product strengths, investment focus, and customer successes.'

Oracle ERP Cloud includes complete capabilities across financials, procurement, project portfolio management, enterprise performance management (EPM), and risk management. It was named the only Leader in Gartner's 2019 'Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Midsize Enterprises.' Oracle was also named a Leader in the Gartner 'Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions ' (positioned highest for the ability to execute) and was named a Leader in the 2018 'Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions.'

Together with Oracle Supply Chain Management Cloud and native integration with the broader Oracle Cloud suite-which includes human capital management (HCM) and customer experience(CX)-Oracle helps customers stay ahead of changing expectations, build adaptable organizations, and realize the potential of the latest innovations.

Oracle's broad portfolio of cloud offerings has garnered significant industry recognition. In addition to ERP, Oracle continues to win accolades across its comprehensive cloud suite. Learn more about what leading analyst firms are saying and read customer reviews of Oracle Cloud.