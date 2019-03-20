Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Oracle Corporation    ORCL

ORACLE CORPORATION

(ORCL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Oracle : Enabling the Enterprise in the Experience Economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 06:20pm EDT

By Rob Tarkoff, executive vice president of Oracle CX Cloud

The customer relationship with brands is in constant evolution. As marketing, sales, commerce, and service professionals, we're forced to adapt to these shifts or risk extinction. That's never been more true than it is today. We're living in the experience economy, where your customers' experiences with your brand is inseparable from the value of the goods and services you provide.

The experience economy is driven by the way the world works today. People expect physical goods to arrive at their doors in a matter of hours, not days-and they expect answers to arrive on their mobile screens in a matter of milliseconds.

In the experience economy, the customer is the innovator, not the enterprise. Technology lets customers create very personalized experiences. As people become more comfortable and facile with technology, they will create new ways of managing their daily lives and online experiences. And they will expect that kind of flexibility from every company they do business with.

Expectations Are Changing Rapidly

I think about my teenage daughter, for example, who can track the location of a Lyft or Uber driver she only knows as 'Carl, white Toyota Prius'-and then is frustrated if she can't do the same with me when she's expecting me to pick her up. Mild customer frustration is only the first impact of not delivering the experience people have come to expect. Loss of business, poor reviews, inability to attract new customers follow closely behind.

While I may not be able to let my daughter track me the way you can track a Lyft ride or FedEx delivery with graphical richness and GIS specificity, an enterprise needs to be able to meet that and every other customer experience demand.

That's not easy because things are changing at a pace that almost nobody on the enterprise side is ready to match.

Look at voice interaction. It's well on its way to replacing the traditional user interface for everything from discovering products and services to controlling the devices in a person's environment to getting information. Already, 20% of households use some kind of voice interface for everyday tasks; there will be 870 million voice-assisted devices in the US by 2022.

More than that, people who use these devices aren't going to care what platform or system they're built atop. They'll just expect to have an ordinary, conversational interaction with them. If your company doesn't offer this, be prepared for average reviews, shrinking customer base, and ultimately loss of business. We all know, particularly in this experience economy, once a customer is lost, you will not get them back.

Want to dive deeper? In the video below, I discuss how Oracle's CX Platform empowers businesses to exceed and deliver unforgettable customer experiences in the experience economy.

Read more about how Oracle CX solutions can help your company thrive in the experience economy.

Disclaimer

Oracle Corporation published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 22:19:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORACLE CORPORATION
06:50pORACLE : Cloud Database Security—What Is There to Know?
PU
06:20pORACLE : Don't Sleep on These Top 5 Enterprise IT Trends for 2019
PU
06:20pORACLE : Enabling the Enterprise in the Experience Economy
PU
06:00pORACLE : Leaps to Pole Position in Cloud Business Applications Race
PU
04:35pORACLE : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership HURD MARK V
PU
03:50pORACLE : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership HENLEY JEFFREY
PU
08:50aORACLE : Adds AI Smarts to Increase Oracle ERP Cloud's Market Lead
AQ
08:49aORACLE : Helps Sales Teams Master the New Science of Sales
AQ
05:09aSAP signals cloud intent as it ousts top in-house programmers
RE
03/19MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Oracle Cloud Helps Drive Efficiency and Innovation f..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 39 329 M
EBIT 2019 17 166 M
Net income 2019 10 673 M
Debt 2019 10 275 M
Yield 2019 1,51%
P/E ratio 2019 19,21
P/E ratio 2020 17,57
EV / Sales 2019 5,19x
EV / Sales 2020 5,13x
Capitalization 194 B
Chart ORACLE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Oracle Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORACLE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 52,6 $
Spread / Average Target -2,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Safra Ada Catz Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark V. Hurd Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence Joseph Ellison Executive Chairman & Chief Technology Officer
Mark E. Sunday Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Hector Garcia-Molina Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORACLE CORPORATION19.69%193 945
SAP15.20%139 601
INTUIT30.08%66 338
SERVICENOW INC35.89%43 674
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.26.72%17 619
TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC11.27%11 494
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.