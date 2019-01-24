Oracle : Google Appeals to Supreme Court in Oracle Copyright Case -Reuters

Log in
01/24/2019 | 07:08pm EST

--Google asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to reverse a lower court ruling that resurrected a copyright case brought by Oracle Corp. (ORCL), Reuters reported.

--The case, originally brought in 2010, alleges Google used parts of Oracle's Java programming language that allow computers to communicate with each other without authorization, the report said.

--Google was cleared by a jury in 2016, but the U.S. Court of Appeals reversed that decision last year, the report said.

--A statement from Oracle said, "Google's petition for certiorari presents a rehash of arguments that have already been thoughtfully and thoroughly discredited."

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-oracle-google-court/google-asks-u-s-supreme-court-to-end-oracle-copyright-case-idUSKCN1PI2WC

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

