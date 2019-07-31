Log in
Oracle : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership FAIRHEAD RONA ALISON

0
07/31/2019 | 07:00pm EDT

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Date of Event Requiring

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

Fairhead Rona Alison

7/31/2019

ORACLE CORP [ORCL]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

C/O DELPHI ASSET

__ X __ Director

_____ 10% Owner

MANAGEMENT, 5525 KIETZKE

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

LANE, #200

(Street)

5. If Amendment, Date

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

RENO, NV 89511

Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

(Instr. 4)

Beneficially Owned

Form: Direct

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

(D) or Indirect

(I)

(Instr. 5)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate Security

2. Date Exercisable

3. Title and Amount of

4. Conversion

5. Ownership

6. Nature of Indirect

(Instr. 4)

and Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

or Exercise

Form of

Beneficial Ownership

(MM/DD/YYYY)

Derivative Security

Price of

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

Derivative

Security:

Security

Direct (D) or

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Indirect (I)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

(Instr. 5)

Explanation of Responses:

Remarks:

Exhibit 24.1: Power of Attorney

No securities are beneficially owned.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director 10% OwnerOfficerOther

Fairhead Rona Alison

C/O DELPHI ASSET MANAGEMENT X 5525 KIETZKE LANE, #200

RENO, NV 89511

Signatures

/s/ Rebecca Isakson, by Rebecca Isakson, Attorney-in-Fact for Rona Alison Fairhead (POA filed 7/31/2019)

7/31/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

POWER OF ATTORNEY

Know all by these presents, that the undersigned hereby constitutes and appoints Rebecca Isakson, Jolan Ku, Edward Paterson, Renee Strandness, Barbara Wallace, Aimee Weast, and Kimberly Woolley, and each of them with full authority to act without the others, as the undersigned's true and lawful attorneys-in-fact to:

  1. prepare, execute in the undersigned's name and on the undersigned's behalf, and submit to the U.S.Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a Form ID, including amendments thereto, and any other documents necessary or appropriate to obtain codes and passwords enabling the undersigned to make electronic filings with the SEC of reports required by Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") or any rule or regulation of the SEC;
  2. execute for and on behalf of the undersigned, in the undersigned's capacity as an officer and/or director of Oracle Corporation (the "Company"), Forms 3, 4 and 5 in accordance with Section 16(a) of the Exchange Act;
  3. do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned which may be necessary or desirable to complete and execute any such Form 3, 4 or 5, complete and execute any amendments thereto, and timely file such form with the SEC and any stock exchange or similar authority; and
  4. take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing which, in the opinion of any of such attorneys-in- fact, may be of benefit to, in the best interest of, or legally required by, the undersigned, it being understood that the documents executed by any of such attorneys-in-fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Power of Attorney shall be in such form and shall contain such terms and conditions as any of such attorneys-in-fact may approve in the discretion of any of such attorneys-in-fact.

The undersigned hereby grants to each such attorney-in-fact full power and authority to do and perform any and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary, or proper to be done in the exercise of any of the rights and powers herein granted, as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or could do if personally present, with full power of substitution or revocation, hereby ratifying and confirming all that any of such attorneys-in-fact, or the substitute or substitutes of any of such attorneys-in-fact, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this Power of Attorney and the rights and powers herein granted. The undersigned acknowledges that the foregoing attorneys-in-fact, in serving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, are not assuming, nor is the Company assuming, any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with

Section 16 of the Exchange Act.

This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4 and 5 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Company, unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the foregoing attorneys- in-fact.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be executed as of this 3rd day of July 2019.

Signature: /s/ Rona Fairhead

By: Name: Rona Fairhead

Disclaimer

Oracle Corporation published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 22:59:10 UTC
