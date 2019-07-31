Oracle : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership FAIRHEAD RONA ALISON
0
07/31/2019 | 07:00pm EDT
FORM 3
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the
Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
2. Date of Event Requiring
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)
Fairhead Rona Alison
7/31/2019
ORACLE CORP [ORCL]
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)
C/O DELPHI ASSET
__ X __ Director
_____ 10% Owner
MANAGEMENT, 5525 KIETZKE
_____ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
LANE, #200
(Street)
5. If Amendment, Date
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
RENO, NV 89511
Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)
_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Amount of Securities
3. Ownership
4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(Instr. 4)
Beneficially Owned
Form: Direct
(Instr. 5)
(Instr. 4)
(D) or Indirect
(I)
(Instr. 5)
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security
2. Date Exercisable
3. Title and Amount of
4. Conversion
5. Ownership
6. Nature of Indirect
(Instr. 4)
and Expiration Date
Securities Underlying
or Exercise
Form of
Beneficial Ownership
(MM/DD/YYYY)
Derivative Security
Price of
Derivative
(Instr. 5)
(Instr. 4)
Derivative
Security:
Security
Direct (D) or
Date
Expiration
Title
Amount or Number of
Indirect (I)
Exercisable
Date
Shares
(Instr. 5)
Explanation of Responses:
Remarks:
Exhibit 24.1: Power of Attorney
No securities are beneficially owned.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director 10% OwnerOfficerOther
Fairhead Rona Alison
C/O DELPHI ASSET MANAGEMENT X 5525 KIETZKE LANE, #200
RENO, NV 89511
Signatures
/s/ Rebecca Isakson, by Rebecca Isakson, Attorney-in-Fact for Rona Alison Fairhead (POA filed 7/31/2019)
7/31/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
POWER OF ATTORNEY
Know all by these presents, that the undersigned hereby constitutes and appoints Rebecca Isakson, Jolan Ku, Edward Paterson, Renee Strandness, Barbara Wallace, Aimee Weast, and Kimberly Woolley, and each of them with full authority to act without the others, as the undersigned's true and lawful attorneys-in-fact to:
prepare, execute in the undersigned's name and on the undersigned's behalf, and submit to the U.S.Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a Form ID, including amendments thereto, and any other documents necessary or appropriate to obtain codes and passwords enabling the undersigned to make electronic filings with the SEC of reports required by Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") or any rule or regulation of the SEC;
execute for and on behalf of the undersigned, in the undersigned's capacity as an officer and/or director of Oracle Corporation (the "Company"), Forms 3, 4 and 5 in accordance with Section 16(a) of the Exchange Act;
do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned which may be necessary or desirable to complete and execute any such Form 3, 4 or 5, complete and execute any amendments thereto, and timely file such form with the SEC and any stock exchange or similar authority; and
take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing which, in the opinion of any of such attorneys-in- fact, may be of benefit to, in the best interest of, or legally required by, the undersigned, it being understood that the documents executed by any of such attorneys-in-fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Power of Attorney shall be in such form and shall contain such terms and conditions as any of such attorneys-in-fact may approve in the discretion of any of such attorneys-in-fact.
The undersigned hereby grants to each such attorney-in-fact full power and authority to do and perform any and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary, or proper to be done in the exercise of any of the rights and powers herein granted, as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or could do if personally present, with full power of substitution or revocation, hereby ratifying and confirming all that any of such attorneys-in-fact, or the substitute or substitutes of any of such attorneys-in-fact, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this Power of Attorney and the rights and powers herein granted. The undersigned acknowledges that the foregoing attorneys-in-fact, in serving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, are not assuming, nor is the Company assuming, any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with
Section 16 of the Exchange Act.
This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4 and 5 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Company, unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the foregoing attorneys- in-fact.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be executed as of this 3rd day of July 2019.