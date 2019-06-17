Log in
Oracle : Introducing Oracle Intelligent Track and Trace

06/17/2019 | 02:58am EDT

By Michael Richter, Director Product Marketing, Emerging Technologies

Oracle is a leader in blockchain technology and began its journey with Oracle Blockchain Platform in July of 2018. With a lot of interest and early adoption by customers, the next step in this evolution was to make it easy for business users to implement and further transform their processes using prebuilt blockchain applications.

Four prebuilt blockchain applications are coming soon. The first of these, Oracle Intelligent Track and Trace, is an application for businesses using supply chain management. It helps to address the challenges of managing complexities in a global network of trading partners. This prebuilt application is ready to deploy and helps to gain efficiencies for supply chain management.

It can easily connect with Oracle's, Supply Chain Management, Enterprise Resource Planning, Customer Experience, and Internet of Things. Or, connect with an organizations' existing third-party applications.

Since it's built using the Oracle's enterprise-grade blockchain platform, it inherits all the advantages of best-in-class performance, security, and scalability. The application is sold independently and the blockchain platform is not required to purchase.

Oracle Intelligent Track and Trace can be applied to food and beverage, transportation and other industries to ensure things like organic certifications, manufacturing compliance and adherence to global trade regulations.

With Oracle Intelligent Track and Trace, the power of Oracle's blockchain technology is harnessed to efficiently manage a network of trading partners who also benefit from being part of a trusted supply chain network.

Disclaimer

Oracle Corporation published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 06:58:03 UTC
