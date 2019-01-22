Oracle : Labor Department, Which Sued Oracle in 2017, Issues New Filing Alleging Discrimination -- CNBC

Log in
ORACLE CORPORATION
Oracle : Labor Department, Which Sued Oracle in 2017, Issues New Filing Alleging Discrimination

01/22/2019

-- The U.S. Labor Department issued a new filing against Oracle Corp. (ORCL), building on a 2017 lawsuit alleging discrimination, CNBC reported Tuesday. The complaint alleges the company's practices cost women and minority employees $400 million.

-- Oracle declined a CNBC request for comment.

-- The 2017 suit alleged the company routinely paid its white male workers more than their counterparts in the same positions. At the time, an Oracle spokeswoman said the complaint was "politically motivated" and based on false allegations.

https://www.cnbc.com/2019/01/22/department-of-labor-accuses-oracle-of-discrimination.html

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

