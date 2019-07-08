Log in
ORACLE CORPORATION

ORACLE CORPORATION

(ORCL)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 07/08 04:00:40 pm
59.53 USD   +0.42%
ORACLE : Launches Revamped Program to Court Startups
PU
05:13pWOMEN IN COMMUNICATIONS : Where Are We Headed?
PU
02:48aAMAZON COM : Meetings Draw Scrutiny to Pentagon Project
DJ
Oracle : Launches Revamped Program to Court Startups

07/08/2019 | 06:58pm EDT

Oracle is rolling out a revamped program to court startups, offering free cloud credits and software discounts, plus online mentoring resources and migration assistance to startups of all sizes and stages worldwide. Unlike an earlier startup initiative that required an application and admitted a cohort of select startups for an onsite program, this effort, Oracle for Startups, lets any startup sign up online and start developing immediately.

The idea is to encourage more startups like UK-based Snap Tech. Snap Tech offers visual search tools, so a shopper can upload a picture of a dress in a color they like and then search for shoes, scarves, and handbags in that same or matching shade. CEO and founder Jenny Griffiths says she moved to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure from another cloud provider and saved 40% in hosting costs alone. Snap Tech relies on computer power from Oracle Cloud to train its neural network to match millions of consumer-posted apparel images with retailers' inventories. 'We're delivering technology that we never could have dreamed of,' Griffiths says.

Once enrolled, startups gain access to a members-only portal, which offers detailed descriptions about the program's services, hands-on development labs, and other how-to assistance for migrating an existing instance or spinning up new ones, says Jason Williamson, vice president of Oracle for Startups.

By closing its onsite coworking spaces, Oracle could reallocate resources, expanding Oracle Cloud credits and offering a 70% service discount, which is good for two years from the time of enrollment. Participating startups can also apply for additional services on the portal, including access to marketing resources, such as the opportunity to participate in Oracle's global conferences and partner events, where startups have made valuable connections with Oracle's network of 430,000 customers.

As a startup, working with Oracle 'has been invaluable for Snap Tech,' Griffiths says. 'We can scale our technology and grow our business. They are a fantastic group of people truly invested in our company's growth.'

But free credits and discounts only matter if the service helps a startup innovate new products and get them to market quickly and cheaply.

Austin-based blockchain services company Transmute uses Oracle Blockchain Platform, for example, to create, secure, and integrate personal identities, business credentials, and multiple-party activities within blockchain applications for its enterprise customers. Using a cloud service 'helped our engineers focus on chaincode development, testing, and integration, instead of DevOps,' says Karyl Fowler, CEO and cofounder.

In the new model, Oracle gives qualifying startups expert training, mentorship, and partners that startups' customers will trust-all things that Higinio (H.O.) Maycotte, founder and CEO of continuous data-streaming and analytics platform Molecula, says drew him to Oracle. The access to Oracle's technology, engineers, product marketers, and sales teams 'is invaluable to us as we scale globally and continue to pioneer the data streaming space,' he says.

Oracle Corporation published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 22:57:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 40 447 M
EBIT 2020 17 788 M
Net income 2020 10 790 M
Debt 2020 22 100 M
Yield 2020 1,52%
P/E ratio 2020 18,9x
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
EV / Sales2020 5,46x
EV / Sales2021 5,10x
Capitalization 199 B
Chart ORACLE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Oracle Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORACLE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 56,5  $
Last Close Price 59,5  $
Spread / Highest target 14,2%
Spread / Average Target -5,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Safra Ada Catz Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark V. Hurd Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence Joseph Ellison Executive Chairman & Chief Technology Officer
Mark E. Sunday Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Hector Garcia-Molina Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORACLE CORPORATION31.30%197 747
SAP41.29%164 266
INTUIT37.43%70 136
SERVICENOW INC65.42%54 640
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.42.38%20 108
TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC41.52%14 838
