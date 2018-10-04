Oracle : Leading Data-Driven Communications Agency Accelerates Growth with NetSuite

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Data driven communications agency C2 Native is using Oracle NetSuite to operate more efficiently and improve the service it provides to its customers. The C2 Native rollout also represents the first step of a broader deployment across parent company tamra C2 which will help improve the service both companies deliver to their clients, including Maserati, Coca-Cola, Al Nabooda, and ENOC.

With NetSuite, C2 Native has been able to more effectively execute client campaigns by streamlining vendor, resource and financial management.

Established in 1988, tamra C2 is one of the largest independent communication and marketing agencies in the UAE and works with a large and complex network of suppliers and partners to bring client campaigns to life. The launch of C2 Native as a separate entity in 2017 added an extra layer of complexity and led to the selection of NetSuite to automate project management and deliver efficiencies across both businesses. As a result, tamra C2 and C2 Native have been able to bring new products and services to market for clients more quickly and maintain their position at the top of the communications industry in the region.

"The UAE advertising market is rapidly changing and we need incredible agility to adapt to these changes, support our growth and run client campaigns as effectively as possible," said Cumai Aboul Housn, CIO, C2 Native. "Automation was the only way forward. NetSuite has enabled us to quickly and easily automate key business processes and the NetSuite system has become our main decision driver. The NetSuite team has been exceptional and is always showing us how we can make the most of the platform."

With NetSuite, C2 Native has been able to automate time-consuming processes, such as the way it manages its network of suppliers, assign resources to different projects more effectively and managing the costing and pricing of each project more easily. By unifying reporting and project management on one business platform, C2 Native has also been able to be more responsive to market changes, enhance client service and support the demands of its growing business.

"C2 Native wanted to create a foundation upon which it could deliver the best possible client service while continuing its rapid growth," said Nicky Tozer, VP, EMEA, NetSuite. "From day one, we have worked closely with the C2 Native team to support their business goals and ensure they can focus on what they do best: executing amazing campaigns for clients."

About C2 Native

C2 NATIVE (www.c2native.io) is a Data-driven Communication and Business transformation enablement Consulting and Solutions provider. Emerging from Tamra C2 Advertising LLC, the company have a deep local and regional market knowledge, and a long list of successful business partners.

https://www.linkedin.com/company/c2native/

About Oracle NetSuite

For more than 20 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organisations grow, scale and adapt to change. NetSuite provides a suite of cloud-based applications, which includes financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), HR, professional services automation and omnichannel commerce, used by more than 40,000 organisations and subsidiaries in 199 countries and territories.

For more information, please visit http://www.netsuite.com

Follow NetSuite's Cloud blog, Facebook page and @NetSuite Twitter handle for real-time updates

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers complete SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus best-in-class database Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) from data centers throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information about Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-data-driven-communications-agency-accelerates-growth-with-netsuite-300724240.html

SOURCE Oracle NetSuite