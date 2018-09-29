Oracle : Loses Top Cloud-Computing Executive

By Micah Maidenberg

One of Oracle Corp.'s top technical executives resigned on Friday, less than a month after he announced he was taking a leave of absence.

Thomas Kurian, as president of product development at Oracle, was leading efforts to grow the company's cloud-computing business. But the technology company disclosed in a securities filing Friday that he decided to resign effective immediately and that his responsibilities were reassigned to other senior executives.

Oracle didn't give a reason for Mr. Kurian's resignation, and a spokeswoman for the company declined to comment further.

Mr. Kurian started working for Oracle in 1996 and held a variety of product-focused jobs for the firm, according to a biography on Oracle's website. In his most recent job, he was helping Oracle build up its cloud-computing business, where the company is trying to gain ground against Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and other companies, and he reported to Oracle Chairman and Chief Technology Officer Larry Ellison.

In early September, Mr. Kurian said he would take extended time off from Oracle. In an email to staff, he wrote then, "I am so very proud of all that we have accomplished together and so grateful for having had the opportunity to help you on that journey. I shall never forget you, and I wish each of you the very best for the future."

During Oracle's quarterly conference call with analysts Sept. 17, Oracle Co-Chief Executive Mark Hurd said, Mr. Kurian "is a good guy, works awful hard. He's taking a break, and we expect him back."

Shares of the Redwood City, Calif.-based company slid Friday, closing at $51.56, and had ticked down 0.3% in aftermarket trading.

