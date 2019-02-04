Oracle : NetSuite announces new industry cloud solutions to help ANZ organisations grow

SYDNEY, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle NetSuite today announced a series of new innovations to help ANZ organisations gain the visibility and control needed to navigate change and accelerate growth. The latest innovations within the NetSuite platform include new SuiteSuccess industry cloud solutions and financial management capabilities that are designed to help organisations in ANZ drive growth, reduce costs and quickly and easily achieve the benefits of cloud computing. More than 16,000 global customers already use NetSuite.

In today's economy, it is harder than ever for business leaders to know where to focus with so many changes emerging on so many levels—new technologies, disruptive business models, unforeseen competition, rapidly shifting customer behaviours, as well as new rules and regulations. To help ANZ business leaders gain the visibility and control needed to navigate these changes and focus on the critical areas that will accelerate growth, NetSuite is delivering industry cloud solutions and financial management capabilities designed for the ANZ market. The latest innovations are based on thousands of successful ERP implementations and a deep understanding of the factors that drive business growth from across all sectors.

"ANZ is home to some of the world's most innovative and fastest growing organisations and we are proud to be working closely with customers such as Youfoodz and Thankyou Group to help them achieve unprecedented success," said David De Laine, GM, ANZ, Oracle NetSuite. "By tapping into the insights we have gained from working with thousands of organisations, we have built industry cloud solutions and financial management capabilities for ANZ organisations. This puts us in a strong position to help ANZ organisations accelerate growth both locally and internationally."

A unified and pre-configured industry cloud solution, SuiteSuccess is built on industry leading practices, which combine deep domain knowledge with pre-built KPIs and dashboards. Dedicated versions of SuiteSuccess for ANZ organisations include:

Financials First: Automates financial processes, helps to speed month-end close, improves reporting and provides real-time visibility into the financial status of the organisation. Financials First includes pre-defined roles, KPIs, dashboards and workflows for finance departments.

Wholesale Distribution : Includes ERP, financials and advanced inventory capabilities that enable ANZ wholesale distribution organisations to have full control and visibility across complex supply chains and increase efficiencies by automating key business processes.

: Includes ERP, financials and advanced inventory capabilities that enable ANZ wholesale distribution organisations to have full control and visibility across complex supply chains and increase efficiencies by automating key business processes. Manufacturing: SuiteSuccess for Manufacturing gives ANZ manufacturers a structured, agile path to the cloud enabling them to quickly and easily add new features and modules as their organisation grows. This will help ANZ manufacturers create a single, real-time view of customers, orders, items, and inventory to identify and tackle inefficiencies in supply chains.

SuiteSuccess delivers a path to the cloud in as little as 45 days and is built on four key pillars—build, engage, consume and optimize. SuiteSuccess customers across all markets also have immediate access to NetSuite OneWorld global capabilities to process multi-currency transactions and to take advantage of international growth opportunities. To learn more about SuiteSuccess, please visit www.netsuite.com/suitesuccess .

