Oracle : Q1 FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

0
09/11/2019 | 05:12pm EDT

ORACLE CORPORATION

Q1 FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

($ in millions, except per share data)

% Increase

Three Months Ended August 31,

% Increase

(Decrease)

% of

% of

(Decrease)

in Constant

2019

Revenues

2018

Revenues

in US $

Currency (1)

REVENUES

Cloud services and license support

$

6,805

74%

$

6,609

72%

3%

4%

Cloud license and on‐premise license

812

9%

867

9%

(6%)

(6%)

Hardware

815

9%

904

10%

(10%)

(9%)

Services

786

8%

813

9%

(3%)

(2%)

Total revenues

9,218

100%

9,193

100%

0%

2%

OPERATING EXPENSES

Cloud services and license support

982

11%

913

10%

7%

9%

Hardware

272

3%

326

4%

(17%)

(15%)

Services

703

8%

714

8%

(2%)

0%

Sales and marketing

2,018

22%

2,039

22%

(1%)

0%

Research and development

1,557

17%

1,564

17%

0%

0%

General and administrative

292

3%

321

3%

(9%)

(8%)

Amortization of intangible assets

414

4%

434

5%

(5%)

(5%)

Acquisition related and other

25

0%

14

0%

78%

79%

Restructuring

78

1%

90

1%

(13%)

(10%)

Total operating expenses

6,341

69%

6,415

70%

(1%)

0%

OPERATING INCOME

2,877

31%

2,778

30%

4%

6%

Interest expense

(494)

(5%)

(529)

(5%)

(7%)

(7%)

Non‐operating income, net

99

1%

291

3%

(66%)

(66%)

INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

2,482

27%

2,540

28%

(2%)

0%

Provision for income taxes

345

4%

275

3%

25%

25%

NET INCOME

$

2,137

23%

$

2,265

25%

(6%)

(3%)

EARNINGS PER SHARE:

Basic

$

0.64

$

0.58

Diluted

$

0.63

$

0.57

WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:

Basic

3,317

3,904

Diluted

3,410

3,999

  1. We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2019, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. Movements in international currencies relative to the United States dollar during the three months ended August 31, 2019 compared with the corresponding prior year period decreased our revenues by 2 percentage points, operating expenses by 1 percentage point and operating income by 2 percentage points.

1

ORACLE CORPORATION

Q1 FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON‐GAAP MEASURES (1)

($

in millions, except per share data)

% Increase (Decrease)

% Increase (Decrease) in

Three Months Ended August 31,

in US $

Constant Currency (2)

2019

2019

2018

2018

GAAP

Non‐GAAP

GAAP

Non‐GAAP

GAAP

Adj.

Non‐GAAP

GAAP

Adj.

Non‐GAAP

TOTAL REVENUES

$

9,218

$

2

$

9,220

$

9,193

$

8

$

9,201

0%

0%

2%

1%

Cloud services and license support

6,805

2

6,807

6,609

8

6,617

3%

3%

4%

4%

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

$

6,341

$

(963)

$

5,378

$

6,415

$

(974)

$

5,441

(1%)

(1%)

0%

0%

Stock‐based compensation (3)

446

(446)

436

(436)

2%

*

2%

*

Amortization of intangible assets (4)

414

(414)

434

(434)

(5%)

*

(5%)

*

Acquisition related and other

25

(25)

14

(14)

78%

*

79%

*

Restructuring

78

(78)

90

(90)

(13%)

*

(10%)

*

OPERATING INCOME

$

2,877

$

965

$

3,842

$

2,778

$

982

$

3,760

4%

2%

6%

4%

OPERATING MARGIN %

31%

42%

30%

41%

100 bp.

81 bp.

118 bp.

88 bp.

INCOME TAX EFFECTS (5)

$

345

$

339

$

684

$

275

$

398

$

673

25%

2%

25%

3%

NET INCOME

$

2,137

$

626

$

2,763

$

2,265

$

584

$

2,849

(6%)

(3%)

(3%)

(2%)

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$

0.63

$

0.81

$

0.57

$

0.71

11%

14%

13%

16%

DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING

3,410

3,410

3,999

3,999

(15%)

(15%)

(15%)

(15%)

(1)

This presentation includes non‐GAAP measures. Our non‐GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with

our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures,

the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.

(2)

We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our

underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than

United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2019, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during

the respective periods.

(3)

Stock‐based compensation was included in the following GAAP operating expense categories:

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

August 31, 2019

August 31, 2018

GAAP

Adj.

Non‐GAAP

GAAP

Adj.

Non‐GAAP

Cloud services and license support

$

31

$

(31)

$

$

24

$

(24)

$

Hardware

3

(3)

3

(3)

Services

14

(14)

13

(13)

Sales and marketing

88

(88)

94

(94)

Research and development

271

(271)

257

(257)

General and administrative

39

(39)

45

(45)

Total stock‐based compensation

$

446

$

(446)

$

$

436

$

(436)

$

(4)

Estimated future annual amortization expense related to intangible assets as of August 31, 2019 was as follows:

Remainder of fiscal 2020

$

1,167

Fiscal 2021

1,338

Fiscal 2022

1,090

Fiscal 2023

667

Fiscal 2024

440

Fiscal 2025

124

Thereafter

35

Total intangible assets, net

$

4,861

(5)

Income tax effects were calculated reflecting an effective GAAP tax rate of 13.9% and 10.8% in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and 2019, respectively, and an effective non‐GAAP tax rate of 19.8% and 19.1% in the

first quarter of fiscal 2020 and 2019, respectively. The difference in our GAAP and non‐GAAP tax rates in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was primarily due to the net tax effects on stock‐based compensation expense

and acquisition related items, including the tax effects of amortization of intangible assets. The difference in our GAAP and non‐GAAP tax rates in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 was primarily due to adjustments in

our estimates for the one‐time effects of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (refer to Appendix A for additional information), the net tax effects on stock‐based compensation expense, and acquisition related

items, including the tax effects of amortization of intangible assets.

*

Not meaningful

2

ORACLE CORPORATION

Q1 FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

($ in millions)

August 31,

May 31,

2019

2019

ASSETS

Current Assets:

$

20,514

Cash and cash equivalents

$

31,083

Marketable securities

4,621

17,313

Trade receivables, net

3,820

5,134

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,860

3,425

Total Current Assets

42,384

46,386

Non‐Current Assets:

Property, plant and equipment, net

6,264

6,252

Intangible assets, net

4,861

5,279

Goodwill, net

43,733

43,779

Deferred tax assets

2,654

2,696

Other non‐current assets

6,333

4,317

Total Non‐Current Assets

63,845

62,323

TOTAL ASSETS

$

106,229

$

108,709

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current Liabilities:

Notes payable, current

$

3,748

$

4,494

Accounts payable

486

580

Accrued compensation and related benefits

1,261

1,628

Deferred revenues

10,089

8,374

Other current liabilities

3,291

3,554

Total Current Liabilities

18,875

18,630

Non‐Current Liabilities:

Notes payable and other borrowings, non‐current

50,692

51,673

Income taxes payable

13,501

13,295

Other non‐current liabilities

4,142

2,748

Total Non‐Current Liabilities

68,335

67,716

Equity

19,019

22,363

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

106,229

$

108,709

3

ORACLE CORPORATION

Q1 FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

($ in millions)

Three Months Ended August 31,

2019

2018

Cash Flows From Operating Activities:

Net income

$

2,137

$

2,265

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation

336

286

Amortization of intangible assets

414

434

Deferred income taxes

(14)

(112)

Stock‐based compensation

446

436

Other, net

60

52

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:

Decrease in trade receivables, net

1,313

1,390

Decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets

481

309

Decrease in accounts payable and other liabilities

(813)

(561)

(Decrease) increase in income taxes payable

(121)

10

Increase in deferred revenues

1,761

2,213

Net cash provided by operating activities

6,000

6,722

Cash Flows From Investing Activities:

Purchases of marketable securities and other investments

(216)

(739)

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities and other investments

879

4,704

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

12,111

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(2)

(50)

Capital expenditures

(386)

(383)

Net cash provided by investing activities

12,386

3,532

Cash Flows From Financing Activities:

Payments for repurchases of common stock

(5,005)

(9,967)

Proceeds from issuances of common stock

316

291

Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of restricted stock‐based awards

(514)

(379)

Payments of dividends to stockholders

(795)

(742)

Repayments of borrowings

(1,750)

(2,500)

Other, net

(54)

(36)

Net cash used for financing activities

(7,802)

(13,333)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(15)

(86)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

10,569

(3,165)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

20,514

21,620

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

31,083

$

18,455

4

ORACLE CORPORATION

Q1 FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

FREE CASH FLOW ‐ TRAILING 4‐QUARTERS (1)

($ in millions)

Fiscal 2019

Fiscal 2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

GAAP Operating Cash Flow

$

15,542

$

15,238

$

14,789

$

14,551

$

13,829

Capital Expenditures

(1,646)

(1,468)

(1,625)

(1,660)

(1,663)

Free Cash Flow

$

13,896

$

13,770

$

13,164

$

12,891

$

12,166

% Growth over prior year

10%

10%

(1%)

(6%)

(12%)

GAAP Net Income

$

3,708

$

3,827

$

10,619

$

11,083

$

10,955

Free Cash Flow as a % of Net Income

375%

360%

124%

116%

111%

(1) To supplement our statements of cash flows presented on a GAAP basis, we use non‐GAAP measures of cash flows on a trailing 4‐quarter basis to analyze cash flow generated from operations. We believe free cash flow is also useful as one of the bases for comparing our performance with our competitors. The presentation of non‐GAAP free cash flow is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income as an indicator of our performance, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity.

5

ORACLE CORPORATION

Q1 FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

SUPPLEMENTAL ANALYSIS OF GAAP REVENUES (1)

($ in millions)

Fiscal 2019

Fiscal 2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

TOTAL

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

TOTAL

REVENUES BY OFFERINGS

Cloud services and license support

$

6,609

$

6,637

$

6,662

$

6,799

$

26,707

$

6,805

$

6,805

Cloud license and on‐premise license

867

1,217

1,251

2,520

5,855

812

812

Hardware

904

891

915

994

3,704

815

815

Services

813

817

786

823

3,240

786

786

Total revenues

$

9,193

$

9,562

$

9,614

$

11,136

$

39,506

$

9,218

$

9,218

AS REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH RATES

Cloud services and license support

3%

3%

1%

0%

2%

3%

3%

Cloud license and on‐premise license

(3%)

(9%)

(4%)

12%

1%

(6%)

(6%)

Hardware

(4%)

(5%)

(8%)

(11%)

(7%)

(10%)

(10%)

Services

(5%)

(5%)

(1%)

(7%)

(5%)

(3%)

(3%)

Total revenues

1%

0%

(1%)

1%

0%

0%

0%

CONSTANT CURRENCY GROWTH RATES (2)

Cloud services and license support

4%

5%

4%

3%

4%

4%

4%

Cloud license and on‐premise license

0%

(6%)

0%

15%

4%

(6%)

(6%)

Hardware

(3%)

(3%)

(4%)

(8%)

(5%)

(9%)

(9%)

Services

(4%)

(2%)

3%

(4%)

(2%)

(2%)

(2%)

Total revenues

2%

2%

3%

4%

3%

2%

2%

CLOUD AND LICENSE REVENUES BY ECOSYSTEM (3)

Applications revenues

$

2,761

$

2,808

$

2,841

$

3,081

$

11,491

$

2,821

$

2,821

Infrastructure revenues

4,715

5,046

5,072

6,238

21,071

4,796

4,796

Total cloud and license revenues

$

7,476

$

7,854

$

7,913

$

9,319

$

32,562

$

7,617

$

7,617

AS REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH RATES

Applications revenues

6%

5%

5%

2%

4%

2%

2%

Infrastructure revenues

1%

(2%)

(2%)

4%

0%

2%

2%

Total cloud and license revenues

2%

1%

0%

3%

2%

2%

2%

CONSTANT CURRENCY GROWTH RATES (2)

Applications revenues

7%

7%

7%

4%

6%

3%

3%

Infrastructure revenues

2%

1%

2%

7%

3%

3%

3%

Total cloud and license revenues

4%

3%

3%

6%

4%

3%

3%

GEOGRAPHIC REVENUES

Americas

$

5,161

$

5,243

$

5,266

$

6,184

$

21,856

$

5,150

$

5,150

Europe/Middle East/Africa

2,576

2,782

2,781

3,132

11,270

2,553

2,553

Asia Pacific

1,456

1,537

1,567

1,820

6,380

1,515

1,515

Total revenues

$

9,193

$

9,562

$

9,614

$

11,136

$

39,506

$

9,218

$

9,218

(1)The sum of the quarterly information presented may vary from the year‐to‐date information presented due to rounding.

(2)We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2019 and 2018 for the fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2019 constant currency growth rate calculations presented, respectively, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.

(3)Applications ecosystem revenues represent the sum of applications related cloud services and license support revenues; and applications related license revenues. Infrastructure ecosystem revenues represent the sum of infrastructure related cloud services and license support revenues; and infrastructure related license revenues.

6

APPENDIX A

ORACLE CORPORATION

Q1 FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

To supplement our financial results presented on a GAAP basis, we use the non-GAAP measures indicated in the tables, which exclude certain business combination accounting entries and expenses related to acquisitions, as well as other significant expenses including stock-based compensation, that we believe are helpful in understanding our past financial performance and our future results. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Compensation of our executives is based in part on the performance of our business based on these non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects related to each of the below items except for the impact of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017:

  • Cloud services and license support revenues: Business combination accounting rules require us to account for the fair values of cloud services and license support contracts assumed in connection with our acquisitions. The non-GAAP adjustments to our cloud services and license support revenues are intended to include, and thus reflect, the full amount of such revenues. We believe the adjustments to these revenues are useful to investors as a measure of the ongoing performance of our business as we generally expect to experience high renewal rates for these contracts at their stated values during the post combination periods.
  • Stock-basedcompensation expenses: We have excluded the effect of stock-based compensation expenses from our non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to the revenues earned during the periods presented and also believe it will contribute to the generation of future period revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. Stock-based compensation expenses will recur in future periods.
  • Amortization of intangible assets: We have excluded the effect of amortization of intangible assets from our non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measures. Amortization of intangible assets is inconsistent in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our acquisitions. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well. Amortization of intangible assets will recur in future periods.
  • Acquisition related and other expenses; and restructuring expenses: We have excluded the effect of acquisition related and other expenses and the effect of restructuring expenses from our non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measures. We incurred expenses in connection with our acquisitions and also incurred certain other operating expenses or income, which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Acquisition related and other expenses primarily consist of personnel related costs for transitional and certain other employees, integration related professional services, certain business combination adjustments including adjustments after the measurement period has ended and certain other operating items, net. Restructuring expenses consist of employee severance and other exit costs. We believe it is useful for investors to understand the effects of these items on our total operating expenses. Although acquisition related and other expenses and restructuring expenses generally diminish over time with respect to past acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives, we generally will incur these expenses in connection with any future acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives.
  • Impact of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017: The U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (the Tax Act) was signed into law on December 22, 2017. For the three months ended August 31, 2018, we recorded a benefit of $153 million related to adjustments in our estimates of the one- time effects of the Tax Act, including the one-time transition tax on certain foreign subsidiary earnings and the remeasurement of net deferred income tax balances affected by the Tax Act. We have excluded the impacts of this benefit from our non-GAAP income taxes and net income measures for the three months ended August 31, 2018. We believe making these adjustments provides insight to our operating performance and comparability to past operating results.

7

Disclaimer

Oracle Corporation published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 21:11:02 UTC
