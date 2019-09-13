Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Oracle Corporation    ORCL

ORACLE CORPORATION

(ORCL)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 09/13 04:10:00 pm
53.75 USD   -0.26%
04:32pORACLE : Quarterly Report
PU
08:03aORACLE : OpenWorld 2019, Breakthrough Starts Here
PR
09/12Tech Up on Hopes for Trade-Negotiations Progress -- Tech Roundup
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Oracle : Quarterly Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 04:32pm EDT

Table of Contents

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q

  • QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the quarterly period ended August 31, 2019

or

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from ____________ to ____________

Commission File Number: 001-35992

Oracle Corporation

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

54-2185193

(State or other jurisdiction of

(I.R.S. Employer

incorporation or organization)

Identification No.)

500 Oracle Parkway

Redwood City, California

94065

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

(650) 506-7000

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share

OrCl

New york Stock Exchange

2.25% senior notes due January 2021

-

New york Stock Exchange

3.125% senior notes due July 2025

-

New york Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12

months (or

for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing

requirements for the past

90 days. yes

No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to rule 405

of regulation S-T

(§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). yes

No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

large Accelerated Filer

Accelerated Filer

Non-Accelerated Filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). yes No The number of shares of registrant's common stock outstanding as of September 10, 2019 was: 3,288,330,000.

Table of Contents

ORACLE CORPORATION

FORM 10-Q QUARTERLY REPORT

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PART I.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1.

Financial Statements (Unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of August 31, 2019 and May 31, 2019

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the Three Months Ended August 31, 2019 and 2018

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the Three Months Ended August 31, 2019 and 2018

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Equity for the Three Months Ended August 31, 2019 and 2018

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Three Months Ended August 31, 2019 and 2018

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Item 2.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and results of Operations

Item 3.

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market risk

Item 4.

Controls and Procedures

PART II.

OTHER INFORMATION

Item 1.

legal Proceedings

Item 1A.

risk Factors

Item 2.

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

Item 6.

Exhibits

Signatures

Page

3

3

3

4

5

6

7

8

27

44

44

46

46

46

46

47

48

Table of Contents

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

For purposes of this Quarterly report, the terms "Oracle," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Oracle Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries. This Quarterly report on Form 10-Q contains statements that are not historical in nature, are predictive in nature, or that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions or otherwise contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities litigation reform Act of 1995. These include, among other things, statements regarding:

  • our expectation that we may acquire companies, products, services and technologies to further our corporate strategy as compelling opportunities become available;
  • our expectation that, on a constant currency basis, our total cloud and license revenues generally will continue to increase due to expected growth in our cloud services and our license support offerings, and continued demand for our cloud license and on-premise license offerings;
  • our belief that our Oracle Cloud Software-as-a-Service and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (SaaS and IaaS, respectively, and collectively, Oracle Cloud Services) offerings are opportunities for us to expand our cloud and license business, and that demand for our Oracle Cloud Services will continue to increase;
  • our expectation that substantially all of our customers will renew their license support contracts annually;
  • our expectation that our hardware business will have lower operating margins as a percentage of revenues than our cloud and license business;
  • our expectation that we will continue to make significant investments in research and development, and our belief that research and development efforts are essential to maintaining our competitive position;
  • our expectation that our international operations will continue to provide a significant portion of our total revenues and expenses;
  • the sufficiency of our sources of funding for working capital, capital expenditures, contractual obligations, acquisitions, dividends, stock repurchases, debt repayments and other matters;
  • our belief that we have adequately provided under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles for outcomes related to our tax audits and that the final outcome of our tax related examinations, agreements or judicial proceedings will not have a material effect on our results of operations, and our belief that our net deferred tax assets will be realized in the foreseeable future;
  • our belief that the outcome of certain legal proceedings and claims to which we are a party will not, individually or in the aggregate, result in losses that are materially in excess of amounts already recognized, if any;
  • the possibility that certain legal proceedings to which we are a party could have a material impact on our future cash flows and results of operations;
  • our expectations regarding the timing and amount of expenses relating to the Fiscal 2019 Oracle restructuring Plan and the improved efficiencies in our operations that such a plan will create;
  • the timing and amount of future cash dividend payments and stock repurchases, including our expectation that the levels of our future stock repurchase activity may be modified in comparison to past periods in order to use available cash for other purposes;
  • our expectations regarding the impact of recent accounting pronouncements on our consolidated financial statements;

1

Table of Contents

  • our expectation that, to the extent customers renew support contracts or cloud SaaS and IaaS contracts from companies that we have acquired, we will recognize revenues for the full contracts' values over the respective renewal periods;
  • our ability to predict quarterly hardware revenues;
  • the percentage of remaining performance obligations that we expect to recognize as revenues over the next twelve months;

as well as other statements regarding our future operations, financial condition and prospects, and business strategies. Forward-looking statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "strives," "estimates," "will," "should," "is designed to" and similar expressions. We claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities litigation reform Act of 1995 for all forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about our business that could affect our future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in "risk Factors" included in documents we file from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), including our Annual report on Form 10-k for our fiscal year ended May 31, 2019 and our other Quarterly reports on Form 10-Q to be filed by us in our fiscal 2020, which runs from June 1, 2019 to May 31, 2020.

We have no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or risks, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. New information, future events or risks could cause the forward-looking events we discuss in this Quarterly report not to occur. you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect our expectations only as of the date of this Quarterly report.

2

Table of Contents

PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Financial Statements (Unaudited)

ORACLE CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of August 31, 2019 and May 31, 2019

(Unaudited)

(in millions, except per share data)

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

Marketable securities

Trade receivables, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $383 and $371 as of August 31, 2019 and May 31, 2019, respectively Prepaid expenses and other current assets

Total current assets

Non-current assets:

Property, plant and equipment, net

Intangible assets, net

Goodwill, net

Deferred tax assets

Other non-current assets

Total non-current assets

Total assets

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Notes payable, current

Accounts payable

Accrued compensation and related benefits

Deferred revenues

Other current liabilities

Total current liabilities

Non-current liabilities:

Notes payable and other borrowings, non-current

Income taxes payable

Other non-current liabilities

Total non-current liabilities

Commitments and contingencies

Oracle Corporation stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value-authorized: 1.0 shares; outstanding: none

Common stock, $0.01 par value and additional paid in capital-authorized: 11,000 shares; outstanding: 3,296 shares and 3,359 shares as of August 31, 2019 and May 31, 2019, respectively

Accumulated deficit

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

Total Oracle Corporation stockholders' equity

Noncontrolling interests

Total equity

Total liabilities and equity

August 31,

May 31,

2019

2019

$

31,083

$

20,514

4,621

17,313

3,820

5,134

2,860

3,425

42,384

46,386

6,264

6,252

4,861

5,279

43,733

43,779

2,654

2,696

6,333

4,317

63,845

62,323

$

106,229

$

108,709

$

3,748

$

4,494

486

580

1,261

1,628

10,089

8,374

3,291

3,554

18,875

18,630

50,692

51,673

13,501

13,295

4,142

2,748

68,335

67,716

-

-

26,450

26,909

(6,446)

(3,496)

(1,571)

(1,628)

18,433

21,785

586

578

19,019

22,363

$

106,229

$

108,709

See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Oracle Corporation published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 20:31:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORACLE CORPORATION
04:32pORACLE : Quarterly Report
PU
04:25pORACLE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
08:03aORACLE : OpenWorld 2019, Breakthrough Starts Here
PR
09/12Tech Up on Hopes for Trade-Negotiations Progress -- Tech Roundup
DJ
09/12Tailored Brands and Oracle tumble while Varian and LKQ rise
AQ
09/12MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Logs 7th Gain In A Row On Renewed Trade Optimism, ECB St..
DJ
09/12ORACLE CORPORATION : - Q1 FY20 GAAP EPS UP 11% TO $0.63 and NON-GAAP EPS UP 14% ..
AQ
09/12Oracle Down Over 5% After Co-CEO Announces Medical Leave -- Data Talk
DJ
09/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/12ORACLE : and Deloitte Help Brands Realize the Potential of Customer Data Platfor..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 40 095 M
EBIT 2020 17 676 M
Net income 2020 10 437 M
Debt 2020 26 037 M
Yield 2020 1,70%
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
EV / Sales2020 5,13x
EV / Sales2021 4,85x
Capitalization 180 B
Chart ORACLE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Oracle Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORACLE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 56,54  $
Last Close Price 53,89  $
Spread / Highest target 26,2%
Spread / Average Target 4,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Safra Ada Catz Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark V. Hurd Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence Joseph Ellison Executive Chairman & Chief Technology Officer
Mark E. Sunday Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Hector Garcia-Molina Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORACLE CORPORATION24.67%179 767
SAP AG25.78%144 134
INTUIT36.27%69 765
SERVICENOW INC44.23%48 142
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.47.86%20 739
PAYCOM SOFTWARE INC73.55%12 251
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group