ORACLE CORPORATION
Oracle : Retail Industry Forum 2018 Convenes European Retail Leaders to Share Insights and Strategies for Continued Growth and Innovation

09/18/2018 | 04:58pm CEST

Oracle Retail will convene a European community of retail leadership at the Oracle Retail Industry Forum (ORIF) in Budapest Hungary with a program tailored for retailers by retailers and an opportunity for strategic networking to continue discussions on strategies and successes.

'Oracle Retail Industry Forum is about bringing together our retail community to foster continued growth and innovation. We are pleased to showcase local customer success stories. Within the forum, we highlight real software, delivering real value,' said Chris James, vice president of Europe, Oracle Retail.

At Oracle Retail Industry Forum, retail executives gather to share deep domain expertise and best practices on the mission-critical applications that are core to their businesses and their success. Program content is focused on customers providing perspectives on identifying and overcoming complex industry challenges.

Retail speakers include:

  • Delphine Brabant, Head of Buying/Product IT Department, ÏDKIDS Community

  • Bhavesh Chavda, Enterprise Architect, John Lewis

  • Andrew Parr, IT Director, Wyevale

  • Mathilde Paul, Chef de Projet Chez, Auchan

  • Piotr Pawlowski, Strategic IT Director, CCC, S.A

Retail continues to be mercurial as consumers react and adapt to technological developments, in order to help customers navigate shifting attitudes and customer behaviors Oracle will reveal the findings of a global consumer research report.

'For us, the Oracle Retail Industry Forum is a critically important event because the focus on the European community. We view Oracle as an important partner and our collaboration with Oracle is a key part of our strategy,' said Platinum Sponsor Gabor Tozser, Chief Executive Officer, Quickborn. 'Oracle's solutions have the capabilities that we believe are supporting critical retail capabilities without which retailers will not succeed today.'

Oracle will be joined by 11 strategic solution integrators as sponsors for ORIF in Budapest. These partners contribute to and help deliver success within our community. Our partner community includes platinum sponsor Quickborn; gold sponsors Accenture, Logic, Retail Consult and Veltio; and Adyen, Cognira, First Friday, HRS, OLR and SkillNet as silver sponsors.

For more information about how Oracle is committed to empowering organizations through best-in-class, industry-specific business solutions, visit oracle.com/retail. To learn more about Oracle Retail Industry Forum 2018, go to www.oracle.com/goto/orif18. Registration is limited to retailers and our sponsor community.

Disclaimer

Oracle Corporation published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 14:57:10 UTC
