MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Oracle Corporation    ORCL

ORACLE CORPORATION (ORCL)
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 09/17 11:48:34 pm
47.1000 USD   -4.23%
11:20pORACLE : Revenue Falls Short of Analysts' Expectations -- Earnings R..
DJ
10:36pORACLE : first-quarter revenue misses, shares fall
RE
10:36pORACLE : first-quarter revenue misses, shares fall
RE
OFFRE

Oracle : Revenue Falls Short of Analysts' Expectations -- Earnings Review

09/17/2018 | 11:20pm CEST

By Jay Greene and Mary de Wet



Oracle Corp. (ORCL) reported financial results for its fiscal first quarter after the close of trading Monday. Here is what you need to know:



EARNINGS: The company reported profit, adjusted for items such as acquisition accounting, of 71 cents a share for the quarter that ended in August. Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Market Intelligence had expected 68 cents a share.

REVENUE: Oracle posted adjusted revenue of $9.20 billion, on par with the same quarter a year ago but below analysts' expectations of $9.26 billion. The company said its adjusted and nonadjusted revenue would have been $66 million higher without the strengthening of the U.S. dollar compared with other currencies.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

OMINOUS CLOUDS: Oracle reported first-quarter revenue for cloud services and license support at $6.61 billion, up 3% from the same quarter a year ago, while its cloud license and on-premise license revenue fell 3% to $867 million.

NEW METRICS: Three months ago, Oracle gave investors another surprise -- a new way it reports results, in which it combines cloud revenue with licensing support. Previously, Oracle shared revenue and operating income of its various cloud-computing businesses, giving investors insight into growth that was, at times, below rivals.

APP COMPETITION: Chief Executive Mark Hurd said in the earnings report that most enterprise resource applications running in the cloud are either Oracle Fusion or Oracle NetSuite systems. "Virtually every analyst ranks Oracle as the market leader in cloud ERP," he said.

TAX EFFECT: The company pointed to a $153 million benefit from the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 during the three months ended Aug. 31. It excluded the impacts of the benefits from its adjusted earnings.

Write to Jay Greene at Jay.Greene@wsj.com and Mary de Wet at mary.dewet@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 40 555 M
EBIT 2019 17 971 M
Net income 2019 10 846 M
Finance 2019 7 849 M
Yield 2019 1,56%
P/E ratio 2019 18,35
P/E ratio 2020 16,62
EV / Sales 2019 4,64x
EV / Sales 2020 4,26x
Capitalization 196 B
Chart ORACLE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Oracle Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORACLE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 53,5 $
Spread / Average Target 8,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Safra Ada Catz Co-CEO, Principal Financial Officer & Director
Mark V. Hurd Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence Joseph Ellison Executive Chairman & Chief Technology Officer
Mark E. Sunday Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Hector Garcia-Molina Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORACLE CORPORATION4.17%196 072
SAP11.50%148 807
INTUIT44.21%58 858
SERVICENOW INC55.66%36 395
HEXAGON26.70%19 938
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.22.80%15 218
