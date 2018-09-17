Oracle : Revenue Falls Short of Analysts' Expectations -- Earnings Review

By Jay Greene and Mary de Wet





Oracle Corp. (ORCL) reported financial results for its fiscal first quarter after the close of trading Monday. Here is what you need to know:





EARNINGS: The company reported profit, adjusted for items such as acquisition accounting, of 71 cents a share for the quarter that ended in August. Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Market Intelligence had expected 68 cents a share.

REVENUE: Oracle posted adjusted revenue of $9.20 billion, on par with the same quarter a year ago but below analysts' expectations of $9.26 billion. The company said its adjusted and nonadjusted revenue would have been $66 million higher without the strengthening of the U.S. dollar compared with other currencies.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

OMINOUS CLOUDS: Oracle reported first-quarter revenue for cloud services and license support at $6.61 billion, up 3% from the same quarter a year ago, while its cloud license and on-premise license revenue fell 3% to $867 million.

NEW METRICS: Three months ago, Oracle gave investors another surprise -- a new way it reports results, in which it combines cloud revenue with licensing support. Previously, Oracle shared revenue and operating income of its various cloud-computing businesses, giving investors insight into growth that was, at times, below rivals.

APP COMPETITION: Chief Executive Mark Hurd said in the earnings report that most enterprise resource applications running in the cloud are either Oracle Fusion or Oracle NetSuite systems. "Virtually every analyst ranks Oracle as the market leader in cloud ERP," he said.

TAX EFFECT: The company pointed to a $153 million benefit from the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 during the three months ended Aug. 31. It excluded the impacts of the benefits from its adjusted earnings.

Write to Jay Greene at Jay.Greene@wsj.com and Mary de Wet at mary.dewet@wsj.com