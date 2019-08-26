Oracle Says It Plans Appeal of US Court's JEDI Decision

By Stephen Nakrosis



Oracle said Monday it intended to appeal a decision by the U.S. Court of Federal Claims regarding the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI, program.

Although the Pentagon named Amazon and Microsoft as finalists for the cloud-computing contract earlier this year, Oracle contended the process was flawed.

In July, a federal judge rejected Oracle's allegations that potential conflicts of interest in the bidding process weren't properly investigated.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Defense said it would take several weeks before the contract is awarded. At the time, Dana Deasy, chief information officer at the Defense Department, said, "We are not going to rush to a decision."

On Monday, Oracle Corp. General Counsel Dorian Daley said, "The Court of Federal Claims opinion in the JEDI bid protest describes the JEDI procurement as unlawful, notwithstanding dismissal of the protest solely on the legal technicality of Oracle's purported lack of standing."

The deal's structure has been criticized by members of the U.S. Congress. President Donald Trump also weighed in earlier this year, saying he has heard complaints about the contract.

