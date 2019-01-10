Oracle : Signs 20-Year Deal for Stadium Naming Rights With San Francisco Giants

By Michael Dabaie



Oracle Corp. (ORCL) and the San Francisco Giants said Thursday they signed a 20-year partnership giving Oracle naming rights to the baseball stadium through 2038.

With the deal, AT&T Park will be named Oracle Park. Financial terms of the agreement weren't disclosed.

The parties said in a statement the Giants' previous naming rights agreement with AT&T ran through the end of 2019, but in preliminary renewal discussions, AT&T informed the Giants changes to AT&T's corporate sponsorship strategy would give the team the opportunity to seek another naming rights partner and begin a new agreement a year early.

