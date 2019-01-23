Log in
News Summary

Oracle : Statement

01/23/2019 | 01:57pm EST

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "This meritless lawsuit is based on false allegations and a seriously flawed process within the OFCCP that relies on cherry picked statistics rather than reality.   We fiercely disagree with the spurious claims and will continue in the process to prove them false. We are in compliance with our regulatory obligations, committed to equality, and proud of our employees."  -- Oracle Executive Vice President and General Counsel Dorian Daley

About Oracle
The Oracle Cloud offers complete SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus best-in-class database Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) from data centers throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information about Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracle-statement-300783109.html

SOURCE Oracle


© PRNewswire 2019
