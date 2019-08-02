Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Oracle Corporation    ORCL

ORACLE CORPORATION

(ORCL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Oracle : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership CATZ SAFRA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 07:40pm EDT

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

(Street)

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

CATZ SAFRA

ORACLE CORP [ ORCL ]

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

RENO, NV 89511

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

Common Stock

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

7/31/2019

A

187311

A

$0

1117019

D

(1)

187311

Common Stock

7/31/2019

A

A

$0

1304330

D

(2)

185738

Common Stock

7/31/2019

F

D

$56.30

1118592

D

(3)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

Explanation of Responses:

  • (1) Represents amount of performance stock units earned from awards granted on July 2, 2015 based on the achievement of performance targets for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2019, as determined by the Compensation Committee on July 31, 2019. The earned amount vested immediately. The number of earned performance stock units represents 133% of the target number of performance stock units eligible to be earned for the fourth performance period. The performance targets measured Oracle's performance against both a relative revenue growth metric (weighted 50%) and a relative operating cash flow metric (weighted 50%).

  • (2) Represents amount of performance stock units earned from awards granted on June 30, 2016 based on the achievement of performance targets for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2019, as determined by the Compensation Committee on July 31, 2019. The earned amount vested immediately. The number of earned performance stock units represents 133% of the target number of performance stock units eligible to be earned for the third performance period. The performance targets measured Oracle's performance against both a relative revenue growth metric (weighted 50%) and a relative operating cash flow metric (weighted 50%).

  • (3) Shares withheld for payment of tax liability upon vesting of performance stock units.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

CATZ SAFRA

C/O DELPHI ASSET MGMT CORPORATION 5525 KIETZKE LANE, SUITE 200

RENO, NV 89511

X

Chief Executive Officer

Signatures

/s/ Rebecca A. Isakson by Rebecca A. Isakson, Attorney in Fact for Safra Catz (POA Filed 03-21-19)

** Signature of Reporting Person

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

8/2/2019

Date

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Oracle Corporation published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 23:39:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORACLE CORPORATION
07:46pDemocratic senator warns of Trump involvement in Pentagon contract
RE
07:40pORACLE : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership CATZ SAFRA
PU
07:40pORACLE : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership HURD MARK V
PU
07:40pORACLE : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership ELLISON LAWRENCE JOSEPH
PU
11:41aVolvo Cars, China in first blockchain project for recycled cobalt
RE
08/01ORACLE : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership SCREVEN EDWARD
PU
08/01ORACLE : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership FAIRHEAD RONA ALISON
PU
07/31ORACLE : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership FAIRHEAD RONA ALISON
PU
07/31ORACLE CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
07/31ORACLE : Named a Leader in Vendor-Managed Enterprise Business Intelligence by In..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 40 447 M
EBIT 2020 17 788 M
Net income 2020 10 751 M
Debt 2020 21 731 M
Yield 2020 1,62%
P/E ratio 2020 17,8x
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
EV / Sales2020 5,14x
EV / Sales2021 4,79x
Capitalization 186 B
Chart ORACLE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Oracle Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORACLE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 56,48  $
Last Close Price 55,84  $
Spread / Highest target 21,8%
Spread / Average Target 1,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Safra Ada Catz Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark V. Hurd Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence Joseph Ellison Executive Chairman & Chief Technology Officer
Mark E. Sunday Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Hector Garcia-Molina Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORACLE CORPORATION24.70%186 406
SAP AG30.20%147 971
INTUIT41.20%72 059
SERVICENOW INC53.89%50 831
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.44.94%20 326
TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC0.00%14 828
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group