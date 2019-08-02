Oracle : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership CATZ SAFRA

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
7/31/2019
187311
A
$0
D
(1)
187311
Common Stock
7/31/2019
A
A
$0
1304330
D
(2)
185738
Common Stock
7/31/2019
F
D
$56.30
1118592
D
(3)
-
(1) Represents amount of performance stock units earned from awards granted on July 2, 2015 based on the achievement of performance targets for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2019, as determined by the Compensation Committee on July 31, 2019. The earned amount vested immediately. The number of earned performance stock units represents 133% of the target number of performance stock units eligible to be earned for the fourth performance period. The performance targets measured Oracle's performance against both a relative revenue growth metric (weighted 50%) and a relative operating cash flow metric (weighted 50%).
(2) Represents amount of performance stock units earned from awards granted on June 30, 2016 based on the achievement of performance targets for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2019, as determined by the Compensation Committee on July 31, 2019. The earned amount vested immediately. The number of earned performance stock units represents 133% of the target number of performance stock units eligible to be earned for the third performance period. The performance targets measured Oracle's performance against both a relative revenue growth metric (weighted 50%) and a relative operating cash flow metric (weighted 50%).
(3) Shares withheld for payment of tax liability upon vesting of performance stock units.
