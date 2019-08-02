Oracle : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership CATZ SAFRA

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

(Street)

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

CATZ SAFRA

ORACLE CORP [ ORCL ]

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

RENO, NV 89511

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

Common Stock

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

7/31/2019

A

187311

A

$0

1117019

D

(1)

187311

Common Stock

7/31/2019

A

A

$0

1304330

D

(2)

185738

Common Stock

7/31/2019

F

D

$56.30

1118592

D

(3)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

Explanation of Responses:

(1) Represents amount of performance stock units earned from awards granted on July 2, 2015 based on the achievement of performance targets for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2019, as determined by the Compensation Committee on July 31, 2019. The earned amount vested immediately. The number of earned performance stock units represents 133% of the target number of performance stock units eligible to be earned for the fourth performance period. The performance targets measured Oracle's performance against both a relative revenue growth metric (weighted 50%) and a relative operating cash flow metric (weighted 50%).

(2) Represents amount of performance stock units earned from awards granted on June 30, 2016 based on the achievement of performance targets for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2019, as determined by the Compensation Committee on July 31, 2019. The earned amount vested immediately. The number of earned performance stock units represents 133% of the target number of performance stock units eligible to be earned for the third performance period. The performance targets measured Oracle's performance against both a relative revenue growth metric (weighted 50%) and a relative operating cash flow metric (weighted 50%).

(3) Shares withheld for payment of tax liability upon vesting of performance stock units.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other CATZ SAFRA C/O DELPHI ASSET MGMT CORPORATION 5525 KIETZKE LANE, SUITE 200 RENO, NV 89511 X Chief Executive Officer

Signatures

/s/ Rebecca A. Isakson by Rebecca A. Isakson, Attorney in Fact for Safra Catz (POA Filed 03-21-19)

** Signature of Reporting Person

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

8/2/2019

Date

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.