Oracle : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership DALEY DORIAN
07/11/2019 | 07:10pm EDT
FORM 4
[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or
Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
Daley Dorian
ORACLE CORP [ ORCL ]
_____ Director
(Last)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)
__ X __ Officer (give title below)
C/O DELPHI ASSET MGMT
7/10/2019
EVP, Gen'l Counsel, Secretary
|
(Street)
|
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|
Common Stock
M
40625
A
159509
D
Common Stock
F
20142
D
$59.60
139367
D
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|
Restricted Stock
(2)
7/10/2019
M
40625
(3)
|
|
|
|
|
81250
D
Explanation of Responses:
-
Shares withheld for payment of tax liability upon vesting of restricted stock units.
-
Each restricted stock unit represents the contingent right to receive, at settlement, one share of common stock.
-
The restricted stock units vest in four equal annual installments, beginning on the first anniversary of the date of grant.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Director
|
10% Owner
|
Officer
|
Other
|
Daley Dorian
C/O DELPHI ASSET MGMT CORPORATION
EVP, Gen'l Counsel, Secretary
Signatures
/s/ Rebecca A. Isakson by Rebecca A. Isakson, Attorney in Fact for Dorian Daley (POA filed 03/22/19)
7/11/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
-
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
-
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
Disclaimer
Oracle Corporation published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 23:09:04 UTC
