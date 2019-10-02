Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Oracle Corporation    ORCL

ORACLE CORPORATION

(ORCL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Oracle : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership DALEY DORIAN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 06:09pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Daley Dorian

ORACLE CORP [ ORCL ]

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)

C/O DELPHI ASSET MGMT

9/30/2019

EVP and General Counsel

CORPORATION, 5525 KIETZKE

LAKE, SUITE 200

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

RENO, NV 89511

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common Stock

9/30/2019

M

50000

A

$40.47

50000

D

Common Stock

9/30/2019

S(1)

50000

D

$55.0061 (2)

0

D

By

Common Stock

139567 (3)

I

Family

Trust (4)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Amount or

Date

Expiration

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Number of

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

Stock Option

$40.47

9/30/2019

M

50000

(5)

7/24/2024

Common

50000

$0

162500

D

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Sale of shares pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 plan adopted on May 14, 2019.
  2. This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $55.00 to $55.02. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sales price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide to the SEC staff, the issuer, or a security holder of the issuer, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.
  3. Following a review of the reporting person's stock records, it was discovered that prior filings beginning with the reporting person's Form 3 inadvertently understated the reporting person's aggregate common stock holdings by 200 shares. Column 5 now accurately reflects the number of shares of common stock held by the Family Trust of the reporting person (as defined in Footnote No. 4) as of September 30, 2019.
  4. Shares held by the D. Daley & M. Krautkramer Family Trust (the "Family Trust").
  5. 25% of the shares subject to the option vest annually on each anniversary of the grant date.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Daley Dorian

C/O DELPHI ASSET MGMT CORPORATION

EVP and General Counsel

5525 KIETZKE LAKE, SUITE 200

RENO, NV 89511

Signatures

/s/ Rebecca A. Isakson by Rebecca A. Isakson, Attorney in Fact for Dorian Daley (POA filed 03/22/19)

10/2/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Oracle Corporation published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 22:08:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORACLE CORPORATION
06:09pORACLE : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership DALEY DORIAN
PU
07:35aORACLE : Buys CrowdTwist
PR
09/30ORACLE : Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites f..
PR
09/27ORACLE : Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials (definitive)
PU
09/27ORACLE : FY 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K
PU
09/26ORACLE : Cloud the Right Accessory to Support Kendra Scott's Growth
PR
09/26UNIVERSITY OF BRISTOL : Powerful new synthetic vaccines to combat epidemics
AQ
09/24ORACLE : Survey Finds Investigative Sites Still Frustrated with eClinical Techno..
PR
09/23ORACLE : GIPHY Selects Oracle Data Cloud to Measure Viewability Across Billions ..
PR
09/20ORACLE : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership JAMES RENEE JO
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 40 089 M
EBIT 2020 17 666 M
Net income 2020 10 350 M
Debt 2020 26 406 M
Yield 2020 1,73%
P/E ratio 2020 17,2x
P/E ratio 2021 15,6x
EV / Sales2020 5,01x
EV / Sales2021 4,81x
Capitalization 174 B
Chart ORACLE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Oracle Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORACLE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 56,61  $
Last Close Price 53,15  $
Spread / Highest target 27,9%
Spread / Average Target 6,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Safra Ada Catz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence Joseph Ellison Chairman & Chief Technology Officer
Mark E. Sunday Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Hector Garcia-Molina Independent Director
Michael J. Boskin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORACLE CORPORATION19.16%180 637
INTUIT34.26%69 164
SERVICENOW, INC.40.48%47 587
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.49.85%21 180
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.69.82%12 077
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION23.87%10 986
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group