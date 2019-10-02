Oracle : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership DALEY DORIAN

Sale of shares pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 plan adopted on May 14, 2019.
This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $55.00 to $55.02. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sales price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide to the SEC staff, the issuer, or a security holder of the issuer, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.
Following a review of the reporting person's stock records, it was discovered that prior filings beginning with the reporting person's Form 3 inadvertently understated the reporting person's aggregate common stock holdings by 200 shares. Column 5 now accurately reflects the number of shares of common stock held by the Family Trust of the reporting person (as defined in Footnote No. 4) as of September 30, 2019.
Shares held by the D. Daley & M. Krautkramer Family Trust (the "Family Trust").
25% of the shares subject to the option vest annually on each anniversary of the grant date.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
Daley Dorian
C/O DELPHI ASSET MGMT CORPORATION
EVP and General Counsel
5525 KIETZKE LAKE, SUITE 200
RENO, NV 89511
Signatures
/s/ Rebecca A. Isakson by Rebecca A. Isakson, Attorney in Fact for Dorian Daley (POA filed 03/22/19)
10/2/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
