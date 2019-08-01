Oracle : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership FAIRHEAD RONA ALISON

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

Fairhead Rona Alison

ORACLE CORP [ ORCL ]RENO, NV 89511

Restricted Stock Unit

(1) Each restricted stock unit represents the contingent right to receive, at settlement, one share of common stock.

(2) The restricted stock units vest 100% on the first anniversary of the grant date.

7/31/2019

A

5920

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Fairhead Rona Alison C/O DELPHI ASSET MANAGEMENT 5525 KIETZKE LANE, #200 RENO, NV 89511 X

Common Stock

5920

Signatures /s/ Rebecca Isakson, by Rebecca Isakson, Attorney-in-Fact for Rona Alison Fairhead (POA filed 7/31/2019)

$0

5920

8/1/2019

