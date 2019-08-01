Log in
Oracle : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership FAIRHEAD RONA ALISON

08/01/2019 | 08:50pm EDT

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

(Street)

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

Fairhead Rona Alison

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

ORACLE CORP [ ORCL ]RENO, NV 89511

(City)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

(State)

(Zip)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

4. Securities Acquired (A) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned or Disposed of (D)

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

(1)

Restricted Stock Unit

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

Explanation of Responses:

  • (1) Each restricted stock unit represents the contingent right to receive, at settlement, one share of common stock.

  • (2) The restricted stock units vest 100% on the first anniversary of the grant date.

Reporting Owners

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Execution

CodeV

(A)

(D)

7/31/2019

A

5920

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Fairhead Rona Alison

C/O DELPHI ASSET MANAGEMENT 5525 KIETZKE LANE, #200

RENO, NV 89511

X

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

Date ExercisableExpiration Date

Title

Amount or Number of Shares

(2)

(2)

Common Stock

5920

Signatures /s/ Rebecca Isakson, by Rebecca Isakson, Attorney-in-Fact for Rona Alison Fairhead (POA filed 7/31/2019)

** Signature of Reporting Person

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

$0

5920

8/1/2019

Date

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

D

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Oracle Corporation published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 00:49:06 UTC
