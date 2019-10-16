Oracle : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership GARCIA-MOLINA HECTOR

Sale of shares pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 Plan adopted on June 28, 2019.
This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $56.38 to $56.76. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sales price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer, or a security holder of the issuer, full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.
25% of the shares subject to the option vest annually on each anniversary of the grant date.
GARCIA-MOLINA HECTOR
C/O DELPHI ASSET MANAGEMENT CORPORATION X 5525 KIETZKE LANE, SUITE 200
RENO, NV 89511
/s/ Aimee Weast by Aimee Weast, Attorney in Fact for Hector Garcia-Molina (POA filed 02/19/2019)
10/16/2019
