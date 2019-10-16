Log in
Oracle Corporation    ORCL

ORACLE CORPORATION

(ORCL)
  Report  
Oracle : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership GARCIA-MOLINA HECTOR

10/16/2019 | 06:09pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

GARCIA-MOLINA HECTOR

ORACLE CORP [ ORCL ]

__X__ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

C/O DELPHI ASSET MANAGEMENT

10/15/2019

CORPORATION, 5525 KIETZKE

LANE, SUITE 200

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

RENO, NV 89511

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common Stock

10/15/2019

M

2500

A

$22.57

38562

D

Common Stock

10/15/2019

M

2143

A

$34.22

40705

D

Common Stock

10/15/2019

S(1)

4643

D

$56.5909 (2)

36062

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Securities Acquired

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

(A) or Disposed of

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(D)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Following

Direct (D)

Reported

or Indirect

Date

Expiration

Amount or

Title

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Number of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

Stock Option

$22.57

10/15/2019

M

2500

(3)

5/31/2020

Common

2500

$0

17500

D

Stock

Stock Option

$34.22

10/15/2019

M

2143

(3)

5/31/2021

Common

2143

$0

40714

D

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Sale of shares pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 Plan adopted on June 28, 2019.
  2. This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $56.38 to $56.76. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sales price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer, or a security holder of the issuer, full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.
  3. 25% of the shares subject to the option vest annually on each anniversary of the grant date.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director 10% Owner OfficerOther

GARCIA-MOLINA HECTOR

C/O DELPHI ASSET MANAGEMENT CORPORATION X 5525 KIETZKE LANE, SUITE 200

RENO, NV 89511

Signatures

/s/ Aimee Weast by Aimee Weast, Attorney in Fact for Hector Garcia-Molina (POA filed 02/19/2019)

10/16/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Oracle Corporation published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 22:08:03 UTC
