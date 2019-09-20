Oracle : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership JAMES RENEE JO
09/20/2019 | 02:37pm EDT
FORM 4
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or
Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
2. Issuer Name
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
James Renee Jo
ORACLE CORP [ ORCL ]
X__ Director
_____ 10% Owner
3. Date of Earliest Transaction
_____ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
C/O DELPHI ASSET MANAGEMENT
9/19/2019
CORP, 5525 KIETZKE LANE, #200
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing
RENO, NV 89511
X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
Common Stock
9/19/2019
S
3000
D
$53.564
32886
D
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
OfficerOther
James Renee Jo
C/O DELPHI ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP
X
5525 KIETZKE LANE, #200
RENO, NV 89511
Signatures
/s/ Rebecca Isakson by Rebecca Isakson, Attorney in Fact for Renee James (POA filed 6/4/19)
9/20/2019
