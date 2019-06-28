Oracle : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership SCREVEN EDWARD
Common Stock
6/27/2019
M
62500
A
$0
2274845
D
Common Stock
6/27/2019
F
30988
D
$56.66
2243857
D
(1)
Restricted Stock
(2)
6/27/2019
M
62500
(3)
(3)
Common
62500
$0
187500
D
Unit
Stock
Explanation of Responses:
Shares withheld for payment of tax liability upon vesting of restricted stock units.
Each restricted stock unit represents the contingent right to receive, at settlement, one share of common stock.
The restricted stock units vest in four equal annual installments, beginning on the first anniversary of the date of grant.
Screven Edward
5525 KIETZKE LANE
Chief Corporate Architect
SUITE 200
RENO, NV 89511
Signatures
/s/ Rebecca Isakson, by Rebecca Isakson, Attorney in Fact for Edward Screven (POA filed 12/07/2018)
6/28/2019
